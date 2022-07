Making major changes. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson will undergo a “non-surgical” weight loss procedure next month, her manager confirms to Us Weekly. The reality TV personality, 16, will have the Suture Sculpt Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty procedure done by Dr. Steven Batash after her birthday and opted for this particular operation because it is less invasive and safer than a traditional gastric sleeve. Thompson’s boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, will be by her side throughout the experience and will also undergo the procedure in order to assist in his own weight loss journey.

