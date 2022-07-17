10U Barber tops among outstanding Ohio Bison seasons

The Ohio Bison 10U Barber recently eclipsed the 50-win mark this season, leading a number of Bison teams that have had impressive performances.

The Bison 10U Barber, which are 53-15, have 10 championship appearances with six victories.

Licking County players are Newark's Gavin Duvall, Kaedyn Sullivan and Keegan Glancy, Licking Heights' Lukas Hovanec and Caden Brown, Heath's Ajay Barber, Granville's Avery Justice and Johnstown's Cayden Brown. East Knox's Garrett Wesney and Bryar Wilson and Mount Vernon's Colton Moyer round out the roster.

The Bison 12U Kopachy, which finished the season 31-9, won the On Our Sleeves and Wooster Golden Gloves Mid-May Classic.

Newark's Brody Randall hit .541 on the season, and Heath's Colt Bryan hit .478 with seven home runs. Newark's Michael Kopachy was 6-0 with a 3.41 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 27 innings.

The Bison 13U Holman finished 30-13 with two tournament victories in Sparta and at the Bison Classic.

Newark Catholic's Jaxon Holman led the team with a .482 average. Newark's Kodie Steele at .465 and Johnstown's Kingston Sibert at .443 were close behind.

The Bison 16U Askew entered the weekend at 26-8 after winning the consolation gold bracket of the Buckeye Elite. Heath's Hayden Woodward totaled three hits, two runs scored and two RBI and Granville's Nolan Tracy two hits and an RBI in the championship game with Utica's Roman Gamble and Lakewood's Cayden MacDonald scoring two runs apiece.