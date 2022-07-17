Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – July 17, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF
This Week’s Top Headlines Include:
Headlines
House, Senate offer different options to remove McGuiness
Pettyjohn, Briggs King secure exception to magazine ban, save jobs
Fate of Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase up to Delaware court
Lawmakers praise formal application process for state grants
Trolley Square project turns utility boxes into art
Culture
Black storytellers from across nation gather in Wilmington
Firefly releases daily lineup, one-day passes available Friday
Winterthur’s Artisan Market: Where to find the goods
Milford’s Ladybug Music Festival returns July 30
Business
Dogfish Head’s Rehoboth brewpub to offer 2 free concerts
Food & Drink
Italian-Indian fusion to pop up at Kozy Korner July 23
Government
DelDOT’s clankers hope to cut Casho Mill crashes
Foulk Road reconfiguration draws intense interest
Education
Wilmington Learning Collaborative: who will sign on first?
Appo votes to buy 25 buses for fall use
Caesar Rodney debuts ‘100-minute’ reading challenge
Appo bookmobile: Hundreds of freebies July 20
Health
New Castle man tests positive for monkeypox
Sports
Salesianum Alum Donte DiVincenzo finds new NBA home
St. Mark’s Scheppers girls soccer player of year
Comments / 0