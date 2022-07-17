ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – July 17, 2022

By Sonja Frey
 4 days ago

Click on the image below to view as a PDF

This Week’s Top Headlines Include:

Headlines

House, Senate offer different options to remove McGuiness
Pettyjohn, Briggs King secure exception to magazine ban, save jobs
Fate of Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase up to Delaware court
Lawmakers praise formal application process for state grants
Trolley Square project turns utility boxes into art

Culture

Black storytellers from across nation gather in Wilmington
Firefly releases daily lineup, one-day passes available Friday
Winterthur’s Artisan Market: Where to find the goods
Milford’s Ladybug Music Festival returns July 30

Business

Dogfish Head’s Rehoboth brewpub to offer 2 free concerts

Food & Drink

Italian-Indian fusion to pop up at Kozy Korner July 23

Government

DelDOT’s clankers hope to cut Casho Mill crashes
Foulk Road reconfiguration draws intense interest

Education

Wilmington Learning Collaborative: who will sign on first?
Appo votes to buy 25 buses for fall use
Caesar Rodney debuts ‘100-minute’ reading challenge
Appo bookmobile: Hundreds of freebies July 20

Health

New Castle man tests positive for monkeypox

Sports

Salesianum Alum Donte DiVincenzo finds new NBA home
St. Mark’s Scheppers girls soccer player of year

115 art groups granted $3 million in state funding

The Delaware Division of Arts has announced a $3 million distribution of grants to 115 community art organizations. They range from $1,300 to Wilmington Wintergrass Inc., which is an annual bluegrass festival, to $246,000 to the Delaware Art Museum. The museum will use the funding to support its exhibits, including...
The Grand chooses from inside for new executive director

  Longtime Grand Opera House administrator Pamelyn Manocchio will head the downtown Wilmington theater when the current executive editor bikes into retirement in September. Manocchio, who has been working at The Grand since 2006 in a variety of roles, most recently has served as managing director. Executive Director Mark Fields will continue to work with Manocchio through the end of ... Read More
Drivers, get ready for a mileage-based user fee

As state and federal leaders push to get more electric vehicles on the road and lower the consumption of fossil fuels, a reckoning will come about how to pay for roads if nobody is buying gasoline at the pump. Taxes on the sale of gasoline fund a huge portion of roadwork, including repaving and safety concerns, and the push is ... Read More
Catalyst deposits trove of women’s records at Hagley

Catalyst, a nonprofit focused on helping women work outside the home, on Tuesday celebrated adding its archives to Hagley Museum and Library’s collection of business records. The organization, which also is celebrating its 60th anniversary, started as a way to encourage educated women to go to work at a time when businesses were dominated by men. It evolved to encompass ... Read More
State gun groups sue over semi-automatic gun ban

The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association and three other firearm advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to halt a new law that bans semi-automatic firearms in the First State. “On June 30, 2022, Governor John Carney signed House Bill 450 into law, effectively and immediately banning a long...
Vote by mail bill heads to Delaware governor

Gov. John Carney has taken possession of a bill to allow Delawareans to vote by mail in all future elections. Carney has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to either sign or veto the bill. Senate Bill 320 creates an opt-in vote-by-mail system wherein voters will have to request a ballot before...
Kowalko: House Speaker killed inspector general bill

An outgoing Democratic member of the Delaware House of Representatives says House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf blocked his bill to create an office of the inspector general.  Rep. John Kowalko, D-Newark, said the move was typical of Schwartzkopf’s leadership style. That leadership style can be characterized by “coercion, intimidation, incentivizing and reward,” Kowalko said, and the inspector general bill is just ... Read More
‘Find the Killer’ in DelTech’s science camps

Here’s one way to keep the attention of a class of teenage campers: designate one of them as a “killer” and the rest as prime suspects and make the class figure out whodunnit. That was the assignment this week in a Delaware Technical Community College summer science camp, which plays on the popularity of television’s many crime shows that focus ... Read More
Italian-Indian fusion to pop up at Kozy Korner July 23

  Fusion cuisine is nothing new, but Nick Vouras of Kozy Korner and Nick’s Pizza in Wilmington and “Chopped” alum Reuben Dhanawade are taking it to the next level. The friends will hold a “Pizza and Sandos” popup Saturday, July 23 featuring Vouras’ Detroit-style pizza (either red or white) and Dhanawade’s fried butter chicken “sando,” short for a sandwich. The cuisines will collide on the special ... Read More
Appo bookmobile: Hundreds of freebies July 20

Appoquinimink School District librarians are hopping in their bookmobile and giving away hundreds of free publications July 20. While the giveaway has been going on for more than a decade, the project this year will include a mobile trailer to organize the selection of books. The volunteer effort of district...
