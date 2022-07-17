ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeling it at the pump? It is time we dropped misguided efforts, develop our resources |Opinion

By Chris Zeigler
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Chris Zeigler is executive director of the American Petroleum Institute of Ohio.

For weeks, Ohioans have awakened daily to reports that the average price of a gallon of gasoline is higher than when they went to bed. Consequently, gas prices have been a topic of conversation at the breakfast table, and then again at the dinner table.

We know that fuel prices fluctuate for a variety of reasons including the cost of crude oil, supply disruptions, transportation challenges and other market dynamics. But the unprecedented, sustained fuel price increases we’re experiencing now, which are dramatically affecting our overall economy, cannot be attributed to any one specific factor like a refinery outage, temporary pipeline closure, or weather event.

As our nation’s economy recovers, the pandemic-induced gulf between energy supply and demand, a lack of sound policy direction in Washington, and the current, misguided efforts to secure energy supply from foreign governments are top among the issues that must be addressed.

To prompt policymakers to unlock the full potential of American energy development, fuel our nation’s economic recovery, and strengthen our national security, the American Petroleum Institute recently issued its 10-in-22 Plan.

Among other items, the plan urges the Biden Administration to end natural gas and oil development restrictions on federal lands and waters, encourages the accelerated development of critical energy infrastructure projects, and advocates the industry’s access to open capital markets — free from artificial governmental constraints.

There is no question that our nation needs energy leadership from policymakers, industry leaders and other key stakeholders. Ohio is a leader among energy-producing states — dedicated to providing Americans with affordable, reliable, and sustainable fuels and other petroleum products.

Yet even in our state, we remain vigilant against policies that discourage the development of our energy resources or increases the costs of producing Ohio-made motor fuels and other energy products through mandates or other types of government overreach.

Ohio’s natural gas and oil industry supported 375,000 total jobs across the state’s economy in 2019, based on pre-pandemic data. Ohio ranks among the highest states for total economic contributions by the natural gas and oil industry, including $24.6 billion added to total labor income and $58.7 billion toward the state’s gross domestic product.

And Ohio’s natural gas and oil industry continues to attract investment.

A report recently prepared for JobsOhio, the state's private nonprofit economic development arm, found the industry invested $2.3 billion in Ohio in the first half of 2021. From 2011 to 2021, an estimated $95.3 billion has been invested in the industry. Of this, $65.9 billion was invested in upstream, $21.4 billion in midstream, and $8 billion in downstream facilities.

Additionally, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently certified an Ohio refinery as a Voluntary Protection Program site, recognizing the facility for implementing highly effective safety and health management systems.

The American Petroleum Institute's 10-in-22 Plan provides succinct, common-sense solutions that Washington policymakers can implement immediately. I remain hopeful our elected officials will act quickly to unleash our nation’s energy potential to address our current economic situation.

In the meantime, Ohio’s energy industry will continue to do its part.

