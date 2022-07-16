Tourney winners…

BLAINE, Minn. -- Heat safety is at the top of mind at the TPC Twin Cities golf course in Blaine where the 3M Open gets underway later this week.The tournament officially begins on Thursday, but 26 groups of golfers will take the course on Monday for Pro-Am golf and organizers have made sure there is water waiting for them at every hole.Thousands of spectators will be on the grounds throughout the week and organizers have upped their safety measures to prepare.The extra safety precautions include more EMT staff on standby this week.There are also more water stations throughout the grounds....

