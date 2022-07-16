ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tourney winners…

By Jimplecute Jimplecute
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jefferson Bass Club July tournament on Lone Star Lake is in the books. There were 18 members, two guests and...

FanSided

NASCAR: Christopher Bell didn’t clinch a playoff spot

Despite winning Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Christopher Bell hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell earned the second victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career on Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, taking the checkered flag to win the Ambetter 301.
CBS DFW

City of McKinney to honor Wimbledon Girls' winner Liv Hovde

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of McKinney is set to honor 16-year-old Liv Hovde at Tuesday's city council meeting, proclaiming July 19 as '2022 Wimbledon Girls' Champion Liv Hovde Day.' Hovde won the girls' singles tennis title at the tournament in straight sets. She is the second American to win the title in the last 30 years. The teen has lived in McKinney since she was 10 and trained at The Courts of McKinney facility with her coach Matt Hanlin for two years.Hovde is currently ranked fourth in the ITF world junior rankings and is the number one high school recruit in the country.The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
connect-bridgeport.com

BHS Football Car Wash Set for Last Saturday in July

The Bridgeport High School football team will have its annual car wash 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30 in the Bridgeport Middle School front parking lot. Coaches and athletes will be washing vehicles for a donation of $10 or more. A large portion of proceeds will benefit the...
CBS Minnesota

TPC Twin Cities ready to keep fans cool during 3M Open

BLAINE, Minn. -- Heat safety is at the top of mind at the TPC Twin Cities golf course in Blaine where the 3M Open gets underway later this week.The tournament officially begins on Thursday, but 26 groups of golfers will take the course on Monday for Pro-Am golf and organizers have made sure there is water waiting for them at every hole.Thousands of spectators will be on the grounds throughout the week and organizers have upped their safety measures to prepare.The extra safety precautions include more EMT staff on standby this week.There are also more water stations throughout the grounds....
