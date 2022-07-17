Alabama Roots: Top 10 in NFL sacks

The NFL has two sets of sack stats – the official one that dates to 1982 and an unofficial one that dates to 1960. Sacks became an official NFL statistic in 1982. But based on the work of John Turney and Nick Webster of the Pro Football Researchers Association that was...
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep the quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2028 season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection was taken with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma after he won the Heisman Trophy and has largely delivered in his quest to make the Cardinals a better franchise. The team announced the new contract on Thursday. Arizona had a 5-10-1 record during his rookie season in 2019 but the Cardinals improved to 11-6 last season before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card round during the playoffs. The move brings an end to a strange, passive-aggressive offseason contract squabble. At one point, Murray wiped his social media accounts of all references to the Cardinals and it wasn’t clear if the franchise was ready to make a long-term investment.
The Browns know another quarterback is likely to be necessary for them this upcoming season. The uncertainty around Deshaun Watson's availability makes that evident. On Thursday, the Browns worked out A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen, a league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reported the workouts.
