Drunk and sleepy is a terrible way to go through life. But that’s what the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control seems to want the customers of brewpubs to do. The craft brewing industry has been one of the few bright spots in the state’s economic picture. But the past couple of summers have been tough. COVID kept the crowds down. As soon as the pandemic waned, the price of grain and other supplies doubled and even tripled.

DRINKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO