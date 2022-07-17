MLB Draft 2022: Monmouth University hurler Trey Dombroski tops Shore contingent selected

Monmouth University pitcher Trey Dombroski will have an opportunity to prove himself at the next level, and possibly become the fourth Hawk hurler to reach the big leagues.

The former Wall High School standout was selected by the Houston Astros in the fourth round of Major League Baseball's First-Year Player Draft Monday. He was one of four former Shore Conference players selected on Day 2 of the draft.

Dombroski, a 6-foot-5 left-hander with pinpoint control, was taken with the 133rd pick overall, making him the highest a Monmouth player has been drafted since pitcher Pat Light was taken by the Red Sox with the 37th pick overall in 2012. The pick has an estimated slot value of $443,700.

“It was definitely a little stressful, but absolutely awesome,” Dombroski said. “Very exciting for my family and the people that are close to me. I ended up landing in a great spot and I’m really excited.”

Dombroski, the Pitcher of the Year last summer in the Cape Cod League, went 12-5 with a 3.19 ERA in three seasons at Monmouth, striking out 199 batters and walking just 26. He was named the MAAC Pitcher of the Year last spring.

A two-time Asbury Park Press Pitcher of the Year at Wall, Dombroski went 25-2 for the Crimson Knights, with a 0.45 ERA.

“While it is a very exciting day, it’s just a starting point,” he said. “Now the real work begins. I’m excited give Houston my best shot. They have a great track record of developing young talent from smaller schools.”

Dombroski was the first of two Monmouth pitchers taken on Day 2 of the draft, with Rob Hensey going in the ninth round, with the 272th pick overall, to the Cincinnati Reds.

A 6-4 left-hander from Campbell Hall, New York, Hensey was the 2021 MAAC Pitcher of the Year. In four seasons at Monmouth, he had a 14-13 record in 39 appearances, including 37 starts. He struck out 215 batters in 211 inning s.

Crotchfelt to pursue collegiate career

Left-handed pitcher Zach Crotchfelt, who graduated from Jackson Memorial High School last month, confirmed via text Tuesday morning before the final 10 rounds of the draft he had made the decision to not sign with an MLB team.

"I made that decision as a first step toward preparing for college and putting this experience behind me,'' Crotchfelt said.

Crotchfelt has signed with Auburn University.

"Of course, going undrafted stings, but it's probably the best thing for me, as I always bounce back pretty good from things that don't go my way,'' Crotchfelt said. "There's no better motivation than proving people wrong. ''

Crotchfelt was the No. 160-ranked prospect by MLB.com. He went 9-2 with a 1.07 ERA and 130 strikeouts, 30 walks and 33 hits allowed in 65 innings for the Shore Conference Class A South champion and Ocean County Tournament champion Jaguars this past season. He was a two-time Asbury Park Press All-Shore First Team selection.

Other Shore Conference draftees

Old Dominion University left-hander and Pinelands Regional graduate Noah Dean and Notre Dame right-hander and Freehold Township graduate Liam Simon were both drafted in the fifth round. and Elon University (N.C.) outfielder and Jackson Memorial High School graduate Alex Iadisernia was selected in the seventh round.

Dean, who holds Old Dominon's record for saves with 18, was selected by the Boston Red Sox. He was the 159th pick overall. Dean was the 124th ranked prospect by MLB.com.

More: Who are the hottest Shore prospects in MLB Draft? Plus all-time highest picks

Simon, who was on a Notre Dame team that qualified for the College World Series, was selected by the San Francisco Giants. He was the 166th pick overall - the final one in the fifth round.

Iadisernia was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals. He was the 217th pick overall.

The estimated value, according to MLB.com for picks No. 159, 166 and 217, are $343,800, $322,400 and $211,800.

Dean went 3-2 this past season with seven saves in 19 appearances and a 4.15 ERA. In 26 innings, Dean struck out 46, walked 16 and allowed 13 hits. In 2021, Dean had nine saves and 44 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings.

Simon went 2-1 with a 4.99 ERA in 16 appearances this past season - seven of which were starts. He struck out 56, walked 28 and allowed 21 hits in 30 2/3 innings.

Iadisernia hit .276 with six home runs, 14 doubles, three triples and 44 RBI this past season. He has a .306 average with 16 home runs, 84 RBI and a .401 on base percentage for his career.

Rutgers

Dale Stanavich was taken with the 232nd overall pick in the 8th round by the Miami Marlins. The redshirt junior left-hander from Amsterdam, New York was All-Big Ten first team in 2022. He struck out 51 in 34 innings and recorded 10 saves, eight of which took four or more outs of work.

With the 312th overall pick in the 10th round, the Milwaukee Brewers selected lefty 6-foot-7, 230-pound Brian Fitzpatrick, a redshirt sophomore from Port Jefferson, New York who was 3-1 in six starts with 28 strikeouts in 23 innings. Fitzpatrick pitched in three games in 2021 before being sidelined with an injury.Scarlet Knights' fourth-year senior catcher Nick Cimilo went in the 16th round to the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday. He was the 470th selection overall. Cimilo hit a team leading. 385 with a co-team-leading 16 home runs,, 18 doubles, 52 RBI. He also had a team-leading .707 slugging percentage and .492 on-base percentage.

