Bryan Cranston steals show at MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game

By Richard Pollina
New York Post
 4 days ago

The stars were shining a little brighter in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The star-studded Celebrity Softball game as part of MLB’s All-Star week consisted of actors Rob Lowe, J.K. Simmons, musicians Bad Bunny and Action Bronson, and more.

But one familiar face stole the show.

Actor Bryan Cranston, the critically acclaimed actor best known for his role as Walter White in “Breaking Bad,” showed why he’s one of the most beloved celebrities in Hollywood.

The 66-year-old rocked an Albuquerque Isotopes hat, in reference to the hit AMC series and also used the “Breaking Bad” and “Malcolm in the Middle” theme songs during his plate appearances.

Cranston, in true Walter White fashion, wasn’t afraid of confrontation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1EzB_0gibjuMz00
Cranston was later ejected in the game’s final inning.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTWwj_0gibjuMz00
Actor J.K. Simmons was able to come between the umpire and Cranston before his ejection.

In the final inning of the annual celebrity event, softball legend Jennie Finch threw a debatable inside pitch to Cranston, resulting in a strikeout. The Los Angeles native was not pleased with the umpire’s call.

“It was inside,” Cranston yelled as he kicked dirt towards the umpire’s feet. “You’re stealing the game from us!”

Despite calming efforts from actor JK Simmons to separate the two, Cranston was ejected after he emerged with a bucket of bubble gum and tossed the candy all over the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kfadf_0gibjuMz00
The “Breaking Bad” actor was hit in the right shoulder during batting practice before the celebrity softball game started.

Cranston nearly missed the game due to injury.

During batting practice, Grammy Award-winning singer Anthony Ramos struck Cranston in the right shoulder on a line drive hit.

“It’s definitely going to bruise,” Cranston said after recovering. “I might be more of a cheerleader in this game.”

Of course, the larger-than-life actor was a good sport and shrugged it off.

Team Brooklyn beat Cranston and Team Los Angeles 15-13.

Cranston is set to reprise his role as Walter White in the final season of “Better Call Saul,” a “Breaking Bad” prequel based around White’s crooked lawyer Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk.

With AP Wires

