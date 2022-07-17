ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

 4 days ago

Sunday will be sunny, with highs near 69, and breezy west winds up to 15 mph. Afternoon will see winds increasing to 19 to...

SFGate

The strange tale of the 3-foot-tall Minion watching over a Bay Area highway

Next time you’re trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Interstate 880 near exit 29 in the East Bay, do yourself a favor: Keep your eyes peeled for the roof-dwelling Minion. Standing just 3 feet tall but weighing nearly 100 pounds, the #880minion peeks out over the southbound highway wall with his mouth frozen in a permanent cringe. His presence has been a delightful Easter egg for Bay Area newcomers and regular commuters alike since 2015. But he also sparks so many questions: Why is he standing next to a crashed rocket ship? Why is he clutching a banana? And — above all — who on Earth put him up there?
DANVILLE, CA
SFGate

San Francisco man dies in North Bay’s China Camp State Park

A San Francisco man has died in San Rafael’s scenic China Camp State Park, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said. The man, 67-year-old Sherman Wayne Chen, died Tuesday, July 19, for unknown reasons while riding an electric bicycle on China Camp’s Bay View Trail. Authorities said Chen — who was wearing a helmet — lost control of his bike while riding up a hill and fell off a steep ridge line, injuring him. First responders and paramedics located Chen on a ravine and administered CPR, but he died on site despite "extensive efforts."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Bay City
SFGate

How ‘corporate greed’ nearly killed Bay Area institution Swensen’s ice cream

At the corner of Hyde and Union streets, the soft ding-dinging of cable cars are heard as they swoosh by. This charming section of Russian Hill gives way to the sight of couples taking afternoon strolls with their dogs and the sound of chatter from customers at nearby restaurants. Perhaps the most notable aspect of the street corner is neighborhood mainstay, Swensen’s, which has delighted the hearts of locals with rich ice cream scoops for more than seven decades.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Caltrain's electrified trainsets just cleared a big hurdle. Here’s when to expect them.

The first set of electric trains for Caltrain landed in the Bay Area this year and are beginning to pass the first of many tests needed before they appear on the tracks. Enthusiasts spotted electric trains rolling up and down the Peninsula over the weekend — but don’t expect to catch a ride on these modernized train sets just yet, because passenger service won’t start until at least 2024.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Weather
Environment
SFGate

Sausalito brush fire progress stopped, Highway 101 reopened

LATEST July 18 5:26 p.m. Officials announced that forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Residents near the Anchorage Apartments are no longer required to shelter in place, but have been asked to avoid the area as personnel continues to "mop up the fire." Commuters should look out for...
SAUSALITO, CA
SFGate

Trucker protest shuts down operations at California port

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Truckers protesting a state labor law have effectively shut down cargo operations at the Port of Oakland, it was announced Wednesday. “The shutdown will further exacerbate the congestion of containers" and port officials are urging operations at shipping terminals to resume, a port statement said.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Best Bets: Art + Soul Oakland Festival Brings Faye Carol, Blues And R&B Musicians To Perform This Weekend

Art + Soul Oakland, one of the jewels of the Bay Area summer festival season, returns this weekend, complete with its usual assortment of live music on two stages, all kinds of vendors and family entertainment, and delicious foods and drinks. That is such good news that you could easily overlook the bit of musical history set to take place there as well. That would be in the form of the popular and renowned Bay Area singer Faye Carol - aka The Dynamic Miss Faye Carol - who as the primary musical headliner will be performing the world premiere of her new suite, "Blues, Baroque, and Bars: From The Streets to the Symphony." The work, created with funding from a Hewlett Foundation 50 Arts Commission grant, traces the history of Black people in America through blues, jazz, R&B, hip-hop and other roots music genres. Backing Carol will be Parliament-Funkadelic's percussionist Dennis Chambers, Oakland MC RyanNicole and a baroque string quartet. Others performing Saturday include pianist, composer and bandleader Kev Choice; rapper/singer/songwriter Jonah Melvon; Oakland band the Alphabet Rockers, and the West Coast Blues Society Caravan of All Stars, among many others. The event runs noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at and around Oakland's Frank Ogawa Plaza (easily accessible by the 12th Street Oakland BART station). Carol is set to perform around 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. More information is at https://www.artandsouloakland.com.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Former Colma Police Chief Appointed To Interim Role

PACIFICA (BCN) Former Colma Police Chief Kirk Stratton was appointed interim chief in Pacifica, city officials announced Tuesday. Stratton, who retired in 2020 after serving 27 years in Colma, including six as chief, replaces the recently retired Dan Steidle effective Wednesday. A search has begun for Steidle's replacement. Stratton's experience...
COLMA, CA

