North sweeps WFCA All-Star games for first time ever | WFRV Local 5

William Charles Mahlock I passed away on July 17, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1930 to Raymond and Agnes (Brandl) Mahlock in Manitowoc. On September 28, 1957, he married Mary Louise Reinke, who predeceased him in 2003. On October 10, 2009, he married Dorothy Anne Hoell. In addition to Dorothy Anne, Dad is loved and will be missed by his children: Lisa (Dan) Delorit, William II (Sue), Michele, Michael (Lorna), Nikki (Bill), 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, as well as Dorothy Anne’s children George Hoell and Gloria Sterling, nieces, nephews and friends. The family thanks Ken and Carol Neuser, Christine Tipps and John Abbott, St. Mary of the Angels Choir, staff at Prevea / HSHS, Heartland Home Healthcare, McCormick Assisted Living, and Unity Hospice. Dad’s life was long, and he filled it with meaning. In everything, Dad was a model of strength, hope, integrity, faith, devotion and dry humor for us all. A private funeral will be held. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary of the Angels Church, 650 S. Irwin Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301. Please designate the church choir on memorials.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO