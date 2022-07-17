ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

‘Whole Home Repair’ law is proof lawmakers can work together when they want to | Ray E. Landis

By Ray Landis
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iRsGs_0gibi6nT00

A community garden that has taken root on a once-vacant lot in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section (Image via VisitPhilly/ The Philadelphia Tribune ).

In spite of it happening a week late and controversies arising about a number of funding issues, the Pennsylvania General Assembly once again managed to pass a budget. As always there was some good, some bad, and some ugly in the process.

Perhaps the worst of the bad was the delay in passing the budget gave Republican leadership an opportunity to rush through proposed Constitutional amendments to potentially restrict access to abortions and voting, among other bad ideas. The continuing efforts of these legislators to try to usurp the authority of the other two branches of government is a grim reminder of the threat to democracy that exists in today’s politics.

A surprising piece of good news was the inclusion in the budget of a new program, the Whole Home Repair initiative. Whole Home Repair is a response to a problem Pennsylvania faces with its housing stock. In the Commonwealth’s big metropolises, medium-sized cities, and smaller boroughs, the homes of many Pennsylvanians are aging along with their residents.

Whole Home Repair is particularly important for older Pennsylvanians. These are the individuals and families who are commonly referred to as “house rich, but cash poor.”

Many of them own their properties, but struggle to get by on their Social Security benefit, and, if they are lucky, a small pension.

The homes they live in are often in need of extensive repairs. Leaking pipes, cracked ceilings, and drafty windows are problematic for anyone, but they can be especially burdensome to older homeowners who are physically unable to do the kinds of repairs they performed when they were younger, but cannot afford the expense to pay someone to do them.

This is where the Whole Home Repair program will make a difference. A $125 million appropriation in the state budget will enable qualified homeowners to utilize up to $50,000 to have these repairs done. It will enable these individuals and families to continue to live in the communities where they want to be instead of being forced to relocate, likely to a communal living situation where, because of their limited incomes, they may soon exhaust all their resources.

Creating and funding Whole Home Repair acknowledges the demographic challenges facing the Commonwealth and establishes an innovative way to address the question of where our older population will live with a solution that not only helps individuals but improves entire communities.

What may be the most shocking aspect of Whole Home Repair to followers of the Harrisburg political scene is it began as an initiative of a first-term Democratic State senator from Philadelphia, Nikil Saval, and garnered bipartisan support .

WHYY-FM’s report on the approval of the funds quotes Republican Sen. Dave Argall, who represents Schuylkill County, as noting “Any community that has faced economic distress (needs this bill).

Unfortunately, there was not unanimous support for this initiative, and it is where the ugly aspect of the budget debate and the pervasive atmosphere of self-interest in the halls of the General Assembly comes into the story.

Despite being negotiated by the Republican leadership, the state budget did not win the approval of the entire Republican caucus in the General Assembly. State Sen. John DiSanto, R-Dauphin, was one of those who voted against the final spending package.

In a news release announcing his opposition to the budget, DiSanto specifically highlighted the Whole Home Repair initiative as a “particularly egregious example of excessive government spending.” He went on to refer to Saval as an “avowed Democratic Socialist legislator from Philadelphia” and claimed the program is an “insult to the low-income homeowner who has worked and saved for years to maintain their home.”

DiSanto theoretically represents the city of Harrisburg and other small, economically stressed communities  in Dauphin and Perry counties, such as Duncannon, Halifax, and Newport, whose residents will benefit from the funding available through the Whole Home Repair program.

It turns out DiSanto voted against the entire state budget – a budget funding state government, which employs a large number of the residents of his Harrisburg-based district – and the chief reason he cites is the creation of a program to assist owners of older homes which he feels threatens to negatively impact the hefty bottom line of his company.

DiSanto’s vote against the state budget epitomizes the ugly side of Pennsylvania’s state budget process, our political system, and many of the selfish individuals enmeshed in it. The bright side is this time the darkness was defeated, and Pennsylvanians have a new, innovative, state initiative.

The post ‘Whole Home Repair’ law is proof lawmakers can work together when they want to | Ray E. Landis appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 12

Paul Wolf
4d ago

How about a little more info about the actual law? The poor people need to know the who, the how much, the when and the where? What a waste of time.

Reply(8)
10
KCME
4d ago

are the contractors going to actually to the work or rip the city and homeowners off as they are known to do? What is the criteria to receive the funds and what standards are ripoff contractors being held too? I smell bull ish on this one!!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Republicans adamant on election reform

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republicans in the Midstate are not giving up the fight to change elections in Pennsylvania. State Rep. Seth Grove (R-York) has been a leading voice in the calls for GOP-driven election reform. The changes Republicans want include more strict voter ID requirements, allowing pre-canvassing or...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Halifax, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Dauphin, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Court affirms OOR ruling, Real Alternatives does not have to disclose service provider agreements

In the final decision, Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon wrote that Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law “does not reach all records in possession of a private contractor that relate to the governmental function; rather, the records reached are only those that relate to performance of that function.” The post Court affirms OOR ruling, Real Alternatives does not have to disclose service provider agreements appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Argall
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Announces "Hero Pay" and Sign-On Bonuses For Police Officers

Pennsylvania has recently announced a new officer retention and recruitment campaign to combat officer shortages plaguing the commonwealth. As calls to defund the police and the assault on those sworn to protect us continues, Police departments across Pennsylvania have been experiencing historic officer shortages. According to the PA Municipal Police Officer's Training Education and Training Commission (MPOETC), there were 1,229 officer vacancies and at least 350 openings at Pennsylvania 911 call centers at the beginning of 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Continues Commitment to Water Infrastructure with $269 Million Investment in 10 Counties

Governor Tom Wolf today announced the investment of $269 million for 11 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across 10 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “The concerted effort to improve our nation’s infrastructure​ puts into focus the importance of investing in the many facets of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Wolf administration warns Pennsylvania seniors to be careful during this week's extremely high temperatures

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf and his administration issued a warning to Pennsylvanians on Wednesday to be cautious in the midst of this week's hot, humid conditions. The brunt of the message was directed at older Pennsylvanians, who may be less able to respond well to extreme temperatures and could be taking certain medications that can affect how a person's body reacts to heat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visitphilly#Republican#Whole Home Repair#Commonwealth#Pennsylvanians#Social Security
WTAJ

Pennsylvania receives $268M in American Rescue Plan funding for small businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday that Pennsylvania has been awarded nearly $268 million in American Rescue Plan funding, through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), to spur small business success and job creation opportunities across the commonwealth. The American Rescue Plan reauthorized and expanded the SSBCI, which was originally established by Congress […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WITF

Elections officials in Pennsylvania and across the country urged to prepare for shortages, delays

Election security experts told the directors to be prepared for possibly years of supply chain issues affecting paper, computer hardware and other things. Elections officials from across the country meeting under heightened security were urged Tuesday to prepare for supply chain issues that could lead to shortages in paper used for everything from ballots to “I voted” stickers for years to come.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Tries Again on Chesapeake Plan

Pennsylvania has resubmitted its Chesapeake Bay cleanup plan a second time, hoping this latest attempt will pass muster with the Environmental Protection Agency. The plan reflects two breakthroughs in the newly signed state budget — $220 million for agricultural and urban stormwater improvements, as well as $320 million for municipal water and sewer projects.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thedp.com

Former Philadelphia congressman pleads guilty to election fraud

Former United States Congressman and Philadelphia native Michael “Ozzie” Myers pleaded guilty in June to multiple instances of election fraud taking place over the span of several years. Myers admitted to conspiring with election officials, particularly Philadelphia election ward leaders Domenick Demuro and Marie Beren, to add votes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania police officers approved for ‘Hero-pay’

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday that “hero pay” retention bonuses for police officers working in short-staffed departments can be funded in the recently authorized state budget. The Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program would allow police departments in Pennsylvania to grant...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy