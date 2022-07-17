JSO investigates 4 overnight shootings

Crime scene generic (Nick Papantonis)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Another violent 24 hours in Duval County. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has responded to four shootings overnight.

Reports say that at 10:15 p.m. officers responded to the Quickway gas station at 3107 Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived and located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Reports stated the victims, three black females ages 22, 32, and 32 suffered from non-life threatening injuries to the arm, leg, and back. The victims were transported by JFRD to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The victims reported that they were standing with a crowd outside of the Quickway when the incident occurred.

JSO reports that the incident appears to be connected to a large block party that took place earlier in the evening, with a large crowd of people still in the area after the party concluded. Officers state that evidence was located in a wide area encompassing the entire intersection of W. 21st St. and Boulevard, causing the intersection to be closed in all directions for several hours.

The next incident was at approximately 10:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 3800 block of Blanding Blvd. in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, officers found a 44-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his back. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It was later determined that the victim was riding a bike on a nearby street when he was shot. The victim then walked to a gas station where police were called.

No suspect information was available at the time of the initial investigation, but the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit responded and will investigate.

JSO urges anyone with information about the incidents to contact JSO via:

the non-emergency number 904-630-0500

the JSO Crime Tips email (JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org)

via Crimestoppers.