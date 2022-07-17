Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Columbus

Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher-paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.

Students have a plethora of specialties to choose from when obtaining a 2-year degree, from industry-specific roles in health care or IT or a more generalized education path. Salaries differ between areas of study, job type, experience, and, of course, location. A Georgetown University study that looked at job growth and education requirements through 2020 stated that 30% of job openings required “at least some college or an associate’s degree.” Students can choose to head right into the workforce after earning an associate’s, or continue their education toward earning a bachelor’s degree.

The unemployment rate for associate’s degree holders is only 2%, according to research from the Education Data Initiative. Having an associate’s degree under your belt is proven to increase one’s chance of holding a professional or management position in any number of industries, among them education and health, wholesale retail and trade, and professional and business services.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Columbus, OH using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

#31. Preschool teachers, except special education

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $31,340

– #336 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,550

– Employment: 370,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#30. Dietetic technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $35,660

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,920

– Employment: 26,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,700)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($48,370)

#29. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $36,760

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,100

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,860

– Employment: 109,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,220)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($51,340)

#28. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $40,470

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,960

– Employment: 31,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)

— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)

#27. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $42,440

– #169 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,170

– Employment: 108,470

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)

— Napa, CA ($54,120)

#26. Environmental engineering technologists and technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $43,660

– #87 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,570

– Employment: 17,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($82,240)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($81,340)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($74,280)

#25. Broadcast technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $48,620

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,250

– Employment: 25,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,430)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($70,990)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,950)

#24. Chemical technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,760

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,700

– Employment: 63,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($86,340)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($79,390)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)

#23. Paralegals and legal assistants

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $54,100

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,890

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,610

– Employment: 332,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($76,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,640)

#22. Electro-mechanical and mechatronics technologists and technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $55,080

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,800

– Employment: 13,160

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($99,720)

— West Texas Region of Texas nonmetropolitan area ($99,380)

— Midland, TX ($98,040)

#21. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $58,450

– #265 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,430

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,840

– Employment: 206,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($127,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($118,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,100)

#20. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $58,690

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,920

– Employment: 62,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,360)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($90,460)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($86,020)

#19. Architectural and civil drafters

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $60,410

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,120

– Employment: 99,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($76,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,700)

— Anchorage, AK ($75,650)

#18. Medical equipment repairers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $61,170

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,090

– Employment: 48,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,030)

— Reno, NV ($83,450)

#17. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $61,440

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,940

– Employment: 55,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($99,130)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($94,400)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,140)

#16. Respiratory therapists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $61,950

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,640

– Employment: 131,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,330)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,690)

#15. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $62,360

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,590

– Employment: 67,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,190)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($83,250)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($81,340)

#14. Avionics technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $63,430

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,180

– Employment: 21,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,470)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($87,670)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($83,930)

#13. Physical therapist assistants

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $63,950

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,440

– Employment: 92,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($85,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($76,390)

#12. Mechanical drafters

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $64,030

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,490

– Employment: 51,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,540)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($90,720)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($82,590)

#11. Electrical and electronics drafters

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $64,460

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,720

– Employment: 23,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,380)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($86,920)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($83,760)

#10. Occupational therapy assistants

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $64,920

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,420

– Employment: 42,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,570)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($77,720)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($77,650)

#9. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $65,930

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,880

– Employment: 39,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($112,580)

— North Texas Region of Texas nonmetropolitan area ($91,580)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($91,550)

#8. Radio, cellular, and tower equipment installers and repairers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $66,590

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,790

– Employment: 13,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($95,360)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($82,470)

— Trenton, NJ ($80,110)

#7. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $67,280

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,310

– Employment: 115,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Northeast Virginia nonmetropolitan area ($99,890)

— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

#6. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $70,250

– #211 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,790

– Employment: 73,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($137,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,080)

#5. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $71,030

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,960

– Employment: 39,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,930)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($120,550)

#4. Dental hygienists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $71,800

– #282 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,540

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,050

– Employment: 194,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)

#3. Computer network support specialists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $71,960

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,040

– Employment: 184,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

#2. Nuclear medicine technologists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $75,110

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,080

– Employment: 17,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($149,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,240)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($135,080)

#1. Radiation therapists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $88,540

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,300

– Employment: 17,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($169,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($159,660)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($131,960)

