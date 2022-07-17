ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Columbus

By Stacker
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher-paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.

Students have a plethora of specialties to choose from when obtaining a 2-year degree, from industry-specific roles in health care or IT or a more generalized education path. Salaries differ between areas of study, job type, experience, and, of course, location. A Georgetown University study that looked at job growth and education requirements through 2020 stated that 30% of job openings required “at least some college or an associate’s degree.” Students can choose to head right into the workforce after earning an associate’s, or continue their education toward earning a bachelor’s degree.

The unemployment rate for associate’s degree holders is only 2%, according to research from the Education Data Initiative. Having an associate’s degree under your belt is proven to increase one’s chance of holding a professional or management position in any number of industries, among them education and health, wholesale retail and trade, and professional and business services.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Columbus, OH using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9Yvk_0gibhbuq00
1 / 31 CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#31. Preschool teachers, except special education

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $31,340
– #336 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,170

National
– Annual mean salary: $36,550
– Employment: 370,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)
— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlI0I_0gibhbuq00
2 / 31 Canva

#30. Dietetic technicians

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $35,660
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180

National
– Annual mean salary: $32,920
– Employment: 26,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,550)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,700)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($48,370)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9zGd_0gibhbuq00
3 / 31 Maria Sbytova // Shutterstock

#29. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $36,760
– #163 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,100

National
– Annual mean salary: $37,860
– Employment: 109,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,220)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($51,340)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iwxl1_0gibhbuq00
4 / 31 photodiem // Shutterstock

#28. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $40,470
– #152 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310

National
– Annual mean salary: $50,960
– Employment: 31,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)
— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FlhJT_0gibhbuq00
5 / 31 Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#27. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $42,440
– #169 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 920

National
– Annual mean salary: $44,170
– Employment: 108,470
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)
— Napa, CA ($54,120)

You may also like: Closest national parks to Columbus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Laj3N_0gibhbuq00
6 / 31 Canva

#26. Environmental engineering technologists and technicians

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $43,660
– #87 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $56,570
– Employment: 17,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($82,240)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($81,340)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($74,280)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UjXUF_0gibhbuq00
7 / 31 Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#25. Broadcast technicians

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $48,620
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100

National
– Annual mean salary: $49,250
– Employment: 25,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,430)
— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($70,990)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,950)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDGeX_0gibhbuq00
8 / 31 Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#24. Chemical technicians

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $53,760
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270

National
– Annual mean salary: $53,700
– Employment: 63,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($86,340)
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($79,390)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQZi6_0gibhbuq00
9 / 31 GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#23. Paralegals and legal assistants

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $54,100
– #120 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,890

National
– Annual mean salary: $56,610
– Employment: 332,720
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,640)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($76,960)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,640)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmLhS_0gibhbuq00
10 / 31 Canva

#22. Electro-mechanical and mechatronics technologists and technicians

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $55,080
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140

National
– Annual mean salary: $62,800
– Employment: 13,160
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($99,720)
— West Texas Region of Texas nonmetropolitan area ($99,380)
— Midland, TX ($98,040)

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6KAH_0gibhbuq00
11 / 31 lenetstan // Shutterstock

#21. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $58,450
– #265 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,430

National
– Annual mean salary: $64,840
– Employment: 206,720
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($127,890)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($118,480)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,100)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cT893_0gibhbuq00
12 / 31 Canva

#20. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $58,690
– #115 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370

National
– Annual mean salary: $59,920
– Employment: 62,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,360)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($90,460)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($86,020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFmN5_0gibhbuq00
13 / 31 Hitdelight // Shutterstock

#19. Architectural and civil drafters

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $60,410
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 680

National
– Annual mean salary: $59,120
– Employment: 99,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($76,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,700)
— Anchorage, AK ($75,650)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CF35k_0gibhbuq00
14 / 31 Lighthunter // Shutterstock

#18. Medical equipment repairers

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $61,170
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390

National
– Annual mean salary: $55,090
– Employment: 48,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,030)
— Reno, NV ($83,450)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8Sj1_0gibhbuq00
15 / 31 Halfpoint // Shutterstock

#17. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $61,440
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380

National
– Annual mean salary: $60,940
– Employment: 55,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($99,130)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($94,400)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,140)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mhnYO_0gibhbuq00
16 / 31 Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#16. Respiratory therapists

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $61,950
– #155 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980

National
– Annual mean salary: $65,640
– Employment: 131,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,330)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,690)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5Ub3_0gibhbuq00
17 / 31 Canva

#15. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $62,360
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 470

National
– Annual mean salary: $56,590
– Employment: 67,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,190)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($83,250)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($81,340)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=355VJT_0gibhbuq00
18 / 31 Andrei Agape // Shutterstock

#14. Avionics technicians

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $63,430
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $69,180
– Employment: 21,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,470)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($87,670)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($83,930)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThijK_0gibhbuq00
19 / 31 Canva

#13. Physical therapist assistants

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $63,950
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,010

National
– Annual mean salary: $59,440
– Employment: 92,740
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($85,960)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($76,390)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y1QBi_0gibhbuq00
20 / 31 Gearstd // Shutterstock

#12. Mechanical drafters

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $64,030
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270

National
– Annual mean salary: $61,490
– Employment: 51,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,540)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($90,720)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($82,590)

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Columbus metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKr55_0gibhbuq00
21 / 31 Canva

#11. Electrical and electronics drafters

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $64,460
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $65,720
– Employment: 23,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,380)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($86,920)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($83,760)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Anbah_0gibhbuq00
22 / 31 Canva

#10. Occupational therapy assistants

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $64,920
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550

National
– Annual mean salary: $63,420
– Employment: 42,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,570)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($77,720)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($77,650)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pjc4e_0gibhbuq00
23 / 31 Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#9. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $65,930
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240

National
– Annual mean salary: $60,880
– Employment: 39,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($112,580)
— North Texas Region of Texas nonmetropolitan area ($91,580)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($91,550)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uv3sT_0gibhbuq00
24 / 31 Kitawit Jitaton // Shutterstock

#8. Radio, cellular, and tower equipment installers and repairers

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $66,590
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170

National
– Annual mean salary: $60,790
– Employment: 13,210
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($95,360)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($82,470)
— Trenton, NJ ($80,110)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RG7H3_0gibhbuq00
25 / 31 anyaivanova // Shutterstock

#7. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $67,280
– #128 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420

National
– Annual mean salary: $68,310
– Employment: 115,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Northeast Virginia nonmetropolitan area ($99,890)
— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)
— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPVuL_0gibhbuq00
26 / 31 SofikoS // Shutterstock

#6. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $70,250
– #211 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410

National
– Annual mean salary: $77,790
– Employment: 73,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($137,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,080)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12P5qI_0gibhbuq00
27 / 31 Canva

#5. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $71,030
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220

National
– Annual mean salary: $75,960
– Employment: 39,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,930)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($120,550)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dv7HH_0gibhbuq00
28 / 31 Canva

#4. Dental hygienists

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $71,800
– #282 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,540

National
– Annual mean salary: $78,050
– Employment: 194,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463aNq_0gibhbuq00
29 / 31 Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#3. Computer network support specialists

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $71,960
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,000

National
– Annual mean salary: $71,040
– Employment: 184,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AnZuH_0gibhbuq00
30 / 31 Canva

#2. Nuclear medicine technologists

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $75,110
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110

National
– Annual mean salary: $82,080
– Employment: 17,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($149,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,240)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($135,080)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sPUqO_0gibhbuq00
31 / 31 Canva

#1. Radiation therapists

Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $88,540
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $94,300
– Employment: 17,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($169,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($159,660)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($131,960)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus, Ohio sees 4 shootings in 4 hours

Columbus police worked the scenes of four different shootings overnight into Thursday throughout the city. Full story: https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/4-shootings-in-4-hours-what-columbus-police-know-so-far/
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Champps, Marshall’s, Lemonshark among 2022’s restaurant closures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Though the central Ohio restaurant development pipeline remains active, Columbus still has seen several eateries close thus far in 2022. The reasons vary as much as the respective menus. The restaurant business is a notoriously tough industry, with an estimated 30% failure rate in the first year for establishments, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ambulance workers across Ohio face paycheck problems

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare said they have experienced paycheck delays three times in the last month, impacting their ability to pay bills. ProCare Medical Transportation Service, of Circleville, provides private ambulance transportation to area hospitals. Davian Rogers, of Jackson, worked for ProCare as an emergency medical technician until she experienced three […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, OH
State
Alaska State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Roseville, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: July 22-24

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From the Jazz & Rib Fest to the Franklin County Fair and Buckeye Country Superfest, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  Jazz & Rib Fest: July 22-24 Enjoy a slew of vendors and live performers along the Scioto Mile. Bicentennial Park – 233 Civic Center Dr. Details. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
paydayreport.com

Chipotle Closes 1st Store to Unionize – 9,000 Columbus Teachers Could Go on Strike – Korean BBQ Restaurant Unionizes in L.A

Greetings from the Burgh, where my air conditioning has broken and my landlords are taking a week to repair it. Donate to help us buy some fans for Payday HQ. Last month, workers at a Chipotle location in Augusta, Maine launched the company’s first-ever union. Now, the company is closing that location permanently, claiming that they are unable to staff the location.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Short North residents on edge after fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wednesday’s fatal shooting outside a convenience store on North High Street is the fifth shooting in the Short North neighborhood of Columbus since June 11. People in the area Wednesday said this may just be the tipping point, making them want to pack up and move out of the neighborhood. “It’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Nuclear Medicine#Job Opportunities#West Texas#Georgetown University
614now.com

Popular Southern Ohio pizzeria opens Columbus-area location

Giovanni’s Pizza has arrived. The regional chain began in Wheelersburg, Ohio more than 50 years ago, and while Giovanni’s has grown to operate more than 100 restaurants in six states, its presence has largely been relegated to Southern Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. Yesterday, however, a Giovanni’s pizzeria...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State Fair one week away: What you need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State Fair returns to full capacity for the first time in two years next week with some new additions, old favorites, and free parking. NBC4 spoke with the assistant general manager of the Ohio State Fair, Alicia Shoults, about what Ohioans can expect to see, hear, and do this year […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical following motorcycle crash in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in north Columbus Wednesday evening. Columbus police said the crash happened on the 5100 block of Karl Road just before 9 p.m. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. No further information is available at this time.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Jobs
NBC4 Columbus

Gucci now open at Easton Town Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Gucci is back in Columbus. The famed fashion retailer is now open at Easton Town Center. The 5,000-square-foot store promises a wide range of men’s and women’s small leather goods, handbags, luggage, jewelry, watches and eyewear. For more on this story,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 people taken to area hospitals after shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said two people were taken to local hospitals after a shooting Wednesday night on the north side. Police were called to the area of 919 East 21st Street on a report of a shooting just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

4 shootings in 4 hours: What Columbus police know so far

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police investigated scenes throughout the city of four different shootings overnight into Thursday. Between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. the next day, gunfire hit four different people in four different cases. The Columbus Division of Police laid out what its investigators know about each so far to NBC4.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Major construction project underway in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A massive construction project broke ground in Linden Tuesday. Columbus will spend nearly $20 million to help better connect that community and connect it to the rest of the city. Construction is well underway on Hudson Street, which the city will completely rebuild from Interstate...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Collapsed Columbus building sees demolition begin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Demolition crews started work Wednesday morning to tear down a building that partially collapsed this week while a firefighter was inside. Columbus’ Department of Building and Zoning Services confirmed demolition was beginning two days after a back rear corner of the building, at East Long and North 20th streets in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood, suddenly fell in on itself.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus kicks off $19 million Hudson Street reconstruction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus officials broke ground on efforts to rebuild Hudson Street in the Linden community Tuesday. Mayor Andrew Ginther, along with Councilmembers Nick Bankston and Lourdes Barroso de Padilla, and representatives from the community officially kicked off the $19 million project to rebuild Hudson Street from I-71 to Cleveland Avenue. The project is slated for completion in the summer of 2024.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man charged with shining laser at Columbus Police helicopter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is facing a felony charge after he is accused of shining a laser at a Columbus Division of Police helicopter as it flew over North Linden. Charles Taylor, 43, is charged with interference with the operation of an aircraft with a laser, a second-degree felony, court documents said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy