When the Yankees officially come out of the All-Star break tomorrow, they will begin with a 64-28 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East. Each of those figures are the best in all of baseball, which is no surprise given how incredibly well this team has played thus far. Coming into this campaign, the Yankees were supposed to be good, boasting some of the league’s more ambitious projections and playoff odds, and they have blown those expectations out of the water. Aaron Boone’s ballclub has put itself in a supremely enviable spot, and are in as good a situation as anyone to make a run to and through the postseason.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO