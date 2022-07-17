ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Barcelona Need To Sell Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United In Order To Sign Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett
 4 days ago

Barcelona are patiently waiting for Frenkie De Jong to sign for Manchester United so they can make their move for Bernardo Silva from Manchester City. De Jong is stalling as he is owed £17million in wages by Barcelona, but the club intend to use funds from his sale to sign Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona are patiently waiting for Frenkie De Jong to sign for Manchester United so they can make their move for Bernardo Silva from Manchester City. De Jong is stalling as he is owed £17million in wages by Barcelona, but the club intend to use funds from his sale to sign Bernardo Silva.

De Jong insists he does not want to leave Barcelona, but the club have briefed local radio stations that they do indeed need the Dutch midfielder gone.

Bernardo Silva and Frenkie De Jong.

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona cannot sign Bernardo Silva without the sale of Frenkie De Jong. Xavi views Bernardo as a perfect midfield partner to Pedri, and understands the financial situation means De Jong must leave.

Frenkie is set to be on £500,000-a week next season at Barcelona, an amount that the club can't afford if they want to stay within the FFP regulations.

The two clubs have already reportedly agreed a fee, which is said to be below €80million. Barca are accumulating around €75million fixed from the sale of De Jong.

Xavi dreams of Bernardo in his midfield, and does not want any other player to replace Frenkie De Jong.

The deal cannot happen until De Jong leaves, which does not seem to be any time soon as he continues to stall over his deferred wages.

Daily Mail

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits being 'disappointed' that Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones all missed the club's tour of America... as he insists his side 'ALWAYS' drop points after stars miss pre-season

Pep Guardiola admitted the absence of three first-team stars has scuppered Manchester City’s chances of a rare perfect pre-season. Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones are all out in Croatia with the club’s Under-23 team after failing to meet America’s entry requirements for two tour friendlies.
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Bremer joins Juventus, Man City open talks for Cucurella, Dybala unveiled at Roma, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Gleison Bremer joins Juventus as the Italian club wins the race against Inter Milan, who are now working to sign Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic. Manchester City are set to open talks with Brighton for the transfer of Cucurella, as Zinchenko leaves the club to join Arsenal. Let's get to latest:
