ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Think you’re pretty smart? Prove it with this week’s quiz.

By Ray Hamel
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve proved you know what’s happening in the news. Now it’s time to test your wits on our trivia quiz. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted a challenging set of questions covering a wide range of topics—from history to literature,...

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Call of the Night Cosplay Highlights New Summer Vampire Favorite

Call of the Night has officially made its anime adaptation debut as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay has already brought fans' new favorite vampire, Nazuna Nanakusa, to life! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been particularly stacked with a number of major returns from anime franchises fans have wanted to see new episodes from for quite a while, but there have been just as many new projects that have made their debut as well. One of the leading manga turned anime projects was Kotoyama's original manga series Call of the Night, and its first two episodes have really struck a chord with viewers.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pretty Smart#Wits#Slate Plus
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Shares Special Summer Rebecca Art

Edens Zero has been inching closer and closer to the manga's 200th chapter milestone, and the original series creator behind it all has been celebrating Summer heating up with a special new, beach fun sketch for Rebecca Bluegarden! Hiro Mashima might have accrued a fanbase through work on Fairy Tail and other past releases, but what keeps the fans around and appreciative of the creator even after all these years is the fact that he's been seen going above and beyond when he has free time. This includes some special new sketches for each of his fan favorite characters, and more that fans can't wait to see.
COMICS
Slate

The Death of Scrappy-Doo

This interview is part of a series about the 50 greatest fictional deaths of all time. It has been condensed and edited for clarity. Marissa Martinelli: What inspired your 2011 fanfiction, “Darkly Dreaming Scooby”?. Kris Johnson-Salazar (aka Wakegirl14): I should preface this by saying my family was super...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Clover Cosplay Charms With Charmy

Black Clover might currently be in the midst of a hiatus for both the manga and anime, but one cosplay is keeping the love for the series active by truly charming fans with Charmy Pappitson! Series creator Yuki Tabata is currently in the midst of the longest hiatus for the series to date as he prepares for the manga's final arc, but it's been an even tougher wait because the anime adaptation ended a couple of years ago. Fans have been left to wait for both the manga and anime to return, so it's been a rough couple of months thus far.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Overlord's Season 4 Premiere Is Now Streaming for Free

Overlord is finally back for its highly anticipated fourth season as part of the jam packed Summer 2022 anime schedule, and now the very first episode of the new season is now streaming completely for free for fans who might have missed out on it! The third season of the anime ended with Ains Ooal Gown ultimately founding the Sorcerer Kingdom and becoming one of the most threatening presence to many of the other kingdoms around him. Now the fourth season has kicked off Ains' journey to further expand his kingdom, and fans are seeing all of the surprising challenges that come with such a big task.
COMICS
Slate

I’ve Had It With My Mischievous Twins’ Antics

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 8-year-old daughters are identical twins, right down to their freckles. We can tell the difference, but even their grandparents frequently confuse them, with reminders like “Twin A has a tiny mole on the left side of her neck” being almost useless. While we’ve taken care to treat them as individuals and not a set, encouraging them to do new activities by themselves and pick out clothes and haircuts that they like. They LOVE being identical and think it’s fun to dress similarly, get the same haircut. They refuse to let my wife or me do anything to make them easier to tell apart (we talked them into initial bracelets, but even those required multiple reminders to put on and keep on). Why? Because even after being mixed up multiple times a day, every day, for their entire lives, they still think it’s the funniest thing ever. A babysitter having to repeatedly ask who is who will leave them still giggling when we get home, and we’ve had to temporarily reduce screen time after learning they purposely swapped initial bracelets to trick their friends and spent two hours at a birthday party lying to everyone about who they were.
KIDS
Slate

Dear Prudence Uncensored: “Feeling Left Behind”

This week, R. Eric Thomas and Nadir Goffe discuss a Prudie letter: “Feeling Left Behind”. R. Eric Thomas: Nadira! Hello! Very glad to be on the horn with you again, this time parsing platonic love and what happens when our besties get boo’d up. What did you make of today’s dilemma?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
guitar.com

Dire Straits’ 10 greatest guitar moments, ranked

There’s something weirdly romantic about Dire Straits – a band that managed simultaneously to be among the biggest rock bands of all time, while at the same time not really being a rock band at all. The wonderful thing about Dire Straits is that they were born from the pub scene – in many ways Sultans Of Swing could be autobiographical. For a while, they were the band blowing dixie and doing alright thank you very much, the band who were too sensible to be rock stars, the band with a council worker on lead and a former timber sales exec on bass.
ROCK MUSIC
Slate

Sesame Street

This interview is part of a series about the 50 greatest fictional deaths of all time. It has been condensed and edited for clarity. Slate: When the actor Will Lee died, did you all know immediately that you wanted to treat Mr. Hooper’s death in a straightforward way? Or were there other possible ways of handling it in the works?
TV SERIES
Slate

The Death of Oscar de León

This interview is part of a series about the 50 greatest fictional deaths of all time. It has been condensed and edited for clarity. Slate: As a reader I remember thinking, Yes, Oscar made it out! And then—goddammit, he heads back. Did you always know you’d kill Oscar off at the end of the book, or did it come to seem inevitable as you wrote?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Stereogum

Rico Nasty – “Blow Me”

This week, Rico Nasty is releasing a new mixtape called Las Ruinas, the follow-up to her 2020 studio album debut Nightmare Vacation. We’ve heard a chunk of songs from it already — “Vaderz,” “Intrusive,” “Black Punk,” and “Skullflower” — and today she’s back with another one, a hard-hitter called “Blow Me,” which comes with a music video featuring Rico sporting a bunch of different looks while walking what looks like a treadmill runway. Watch and listen below.
MUSIC
Slate

How Scary Is Nope? Scarier Than Us and Get Out?

For horror die-hards, nothing can be too scary. But for you, a wimp, the wrong movie or show can leave you miserable. Never fear, scaredies, because Slate’s Scaredy Scale is here to help. We’ve put together a highly scientific and mostly spoiler-free system for rating new horror movies and shows, comparing them with classics along a 10-point scale. And because not everyone is scared by the same things—some viewers can’t stand jump scares, while others are haunted by more psychological terrors or simply can’t stomach arterial spurts—it breaks down each story’s scares across three criteria: suspense, spookiness, and gore.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Free Online

Best sites to watch Elvira, Mistress of the Dark - Last updated on Jul 20, 2022. Best sites to stream: Amazon Prime Video ,AMC+ Roku Premium Channel. Best sites to buy: Apple iTunes ,Google Play Movies. Best sites to rent: Redbox ,Google Play Movies. Read more to see all the...
MOVIES
Slate

The Death of Georgie Denbrough

This interview is part of a series about the 50 greatest fictional deaths of all time. It has been condensed and edited for clarity. Dan Kois: Opening It with Georgie’s death does more than just shock readers. It makes the whole book about grief, in a lot of ways. That whole 1957–58 section takes place in the immediate aftermath of a main character losing his 6-year-old brother. The focus on grief seemed new for your horror stories at the time. What made you interested in that subject when you were writing the book?
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy