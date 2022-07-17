ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silicon Valley’s Hidden Discrimination

Cover picture for the articleThenmozhi Soundararajan was scheduled to give a talk...

Silicon Valley Has a Caste Problem

Thenmozhi Soundararajan is the executive director of Equality Labs, a civil rights organization that works on issues of caste in tech. Back in April, Thenmozhi was invited to give a talk at Google News for Dalit History Month. It’s a month she helped found as an activist who works to celebrate and promote people in the caste known as Dalits—the lowest caste in the historical caste system in South Asia. Her talk was going to focus on how caste bias affects newsrooms and ways that Google News could help address those issues.
YouTube vows to remove abortion misinformation

YouTube on Thursday said it will start removing videos containing false or unsafe claims about abortion in a crackdown on misinformation about the medical procedure. "Starting today and ramping up over the next few weeks, we will remove content that provides instructions for unsafe abortion methods or promotes false claims about abortion safety under our medical misinformation policies."
We’re Historians of Disability. What We Just Found on eBay Horrified Us.

Sometime in the late 1950s, a 13-year-old girl with Down syndrome was admitted to an asylum in New York state. One of the first things that asylum authorities did was to take a photograph of her for an admission card. In this black-and-white photograph, she looks solemnly away from the photographer and holds up a board with numbers on it. The bleak little photo looks distressingly like a mug shot. On the back, the card included personal identifiers: her date of birth, the name of the person who had her committed to the children’s asylum, and other intimate details.
India Versus Twitter Versus Elon Musk Versus Society

Elon Musk’s monthslong, ill-advised attempt to buy Twitter (which is now an attempt to, well, not) has been such an effective headline-grabber that it was easy to miss another big piece of news about the social network from earlier this month: that it would be suing the government of the country that provides its third-largest user base.
