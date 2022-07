CHERRY VALLEY TWP. — For those who know the thick dense woods and tangling swampland in Cherry Valley Township and surrounding area, it can be very tricky to maneuver. When Andrea Huntley, who's evening Friday fishing trip on the Baldwin River turned into a harrowing experience ending up miles away on foot from where her truck was, the first sign of rescuers early Saturday morning was a great relief.

LAKE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO