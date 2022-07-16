ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MacBook Air with M2 processor review: The sweet spot for Mac portables in 2022

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe M2 MacBook Air is, once again, one of the initial Macs to be released as part of an Apple Silicon generation. After leading the charge for the M1, Apple's using it again for the M2. This time though, things are very different. The M1 MacBook Air was decidedly...

