ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia raises quota for sunflower oil exports

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia has increased the quota for its exports of sunflower oil and sunflower meal, the government said on Sunday, citing sufficient domestic supplies. The country banned exports...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

U.S. trade commission rejects fertilizer duties

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Monday voted to reject steep duties on ammonium nitrate fertilizers from Trinidad and Tobago and Russia, going against a recommendation for tariffs from the Commerce Department. Last year, CF Industries, an Illinois fertilizer-maker, filed a petition accusing producers in Trinidad and Tobago and Russia...
U.S. POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Prices collapse at day's end | Thursday, July 21, 2022

Corn and soybean prices fell below support today as prices sold off hard again into the close. Wheat closed lower after trading higher most of the day. The combination of improved weather forecasts, fund selling, and lower energy prices put pressure on prices. This does not seem logical at a time when the U.S. crop is probably getting smaller. As I look ahead to next week, I expect crop conditions to take a 2-3% decline in the Monday USDA Crop Progress report.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Deal to resume Ukraine Black Sea grain exports to be signed Friday - Turkey

ISTANBUL/UNITED NATIONS, July 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will sign a deal on Friday to resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said on Thursday. Russia and Ukraine are both major global wheat suppliers, but Moscow's February 24 invasion of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Sunflower Oil#Oil Exports#Moscow#Reuters
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 9-Russia resumes gas flow to Germany with cutback; 3 killed in Kharkiv market shelling

(Adds quotes from fleeing civilians, paragraphs 13-15) * Russian gas pipeline to Europe reopens at reduced capacity. * 'We saw people on fire', says witness in Kharkiv. KHARKIV, Ukraine, July 21 (Reuters) - Russia reopened its biggest gas pipeline to Germany at less than half normal capacity on Thursday after a maintenance shutdown, raising worries of European energy shortages to come, while in Ukraine shells smashed into a market, killing three people.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

IGC trims forecast for 2022/23 world corn crop by 1 mln tonnes

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2022/23 global corn output, largely driven by drought stress in the European Union. In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body reduced its 2022/23 world corn (maize) crop outlook by 1 million tonnes to 1.189...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Agriculture Online

In Syria, a poor wheat harvest adds to food worries

QAMISHLI, Syria, July 21 (Reuters) - Poor rainfall, fuel shortages, soaring fertilizer prices: it's been a bad year for farmers in northeastern Syria where a disappointing wheat crop looks set to deal another blow to food supplies in a country grappling with climate change and war. Farmer Mohamed Hussein said...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Turkey says talks with Ukraine, Russia, U.N. on grain corridor going well

ANKARA, July 21 (Reuters) - Talks between Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations on resuming Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea are going well so far, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding he was hopeful about reaching a deal. Turkey hosted officials from Russia, Ukraine...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn drops for 3rd session as U.S. rains boost crop prospects; wheat firm

SINGAPORE, July 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Thursday as forecasts for rains in dry parts of the U.S. Midwest raised hopes of a bumper crop. Wheat edged up as the market awaited Egyptian wheat purchase negotiations as well as talks on a possible deal to resume sea grain shipments from war-torn Ukraine.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy, corn futures ease on improving U.S. weather; wheat firms

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures fell on Wednesday on forecasts for improving weather in the Midwest, including rains next week that should boost crop production prospects, analysts said. Wheat futures rose as traders awaited the outcome of Egyptian wheat purchase negotiations, as well as talks...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-U.N. chief to visit Turkey as Ukraine grain export deal looms

UNITED NATIONS, July 21 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Istanbul on Thursday, a U.N. spokesperson said as United Nations and Turkish officials seek to get a deal with Russia and Ukraine in writing to resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports. "The situation remains a little bit...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 21 (Reuters) - Russia resumed sending gas through its biggest pipeline to Europe but Germany said it not enough to rule out potential shortages, while in Ukraine officials said three people had been killed and 23 wounded in Russian shelling of a marketplace. ECONOMY. * Gas flows from Russia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Ship insurers seek more assurances on Ukraine grain corridor

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Insurers will only be willing to cover ships sailing through a proposed corridor to get Ukrainian grain out if there are arrangements for international navy escorts and a clear strategy to deal with sea mines, underwriters and brokers say. Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Nigerian bakers suspend production over high costs

ABUJA, July 20 (Reuters) - Nigerian bread makers suspended production from Wednesday to protest against soaring prices of ingredients such as flour and sugar, bakers associations said. Prices of staples such as bread, maize and rice have risen since the start of this year, helping to propel inflation to its...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 10-20 cents, corn down 1-5, soy down 15-20

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 20 cents per bushel * Wheat higher on improving U.S. export prospects and uncertainty over the timely resumption of Ukrainian exports. Firmer U.S. dollar capping gains. * Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are expected to sign a deal later this week aimed at resuming the shipping of grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea. Ship insurers are seeking more assurances. * A heat wave across western Europe has raised concerns about wheat quality and yields. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded up 18-1/2 cents at $8.30-3/4 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last up 17 cents at $8.86-1/4, and MGEX September spring wheat was last up 14 cents at $9.43-3/4. CORN - Down 1 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn easing for second straight session as latest weather models project improved rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest and cooler temperatures next week. Falling energy prices and a firmer U.S. dollar adding pressure. * CBOT September corn futures last traded down 1 cent at $5.95-3/4 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last down 3-1/4 cents at $5.92. SOYBEANS - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Soybeans fall for second straight session on dull demand for old-crop U.S. supplies and a cooler, wetter Midwest weather outlook. Lower energy markets and a firmer U.S. dollar adding pressure. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 136,000 tonnes of new-crop U.S. soybeans to China. * China's soybean imports from Brazil in June fell while shipments from the United States increased, customs data showed on Wednesday, as high prices curbed demand for South American cargoes. * CBOT August soybeans last traded down 17 cents at $14.60-1/4 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last down 14-1/4 cents at $13.44. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China's sow herd at end-June up for second straight month

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China's sow herd at the end of June rose for the second consecutive month, as farmers increased production amid rising pig prices. The sow herd at the end of June was at 42.77 million head, said Zeng Yande, chief agronomist and director of the development planning department at China's agriculture ministry.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy