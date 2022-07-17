Russia raises quota for sunflower oil exports

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 20 cents per bushel * Wheat higher on improving U.S. export prospects and uncertainty over the timely resumption of Ukrainian exports. Firmer U.S. dollar capping gains. * Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are expected to sign a deal later this week aimed at resuming the shipping of grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea. Ship insurers are seeking more assurances. * A heat wave across western Europe has raised concerns about wheat quality and yields. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded up 18-1/2 cents at $8.30-3/4 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last up 17 cents at $8.86-1/4, and MGEX September spring wheat was last up 14 cents at $9.43-3/4. CORN - Down 1 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn easing for second straight session as latest weather models project improved rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest and cooler temperatures next week. Falling energy prices and a firmer U.S. dollar adding pressure. * CBOT September corn futures last traded down 1 cent at $5.95-3/4 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last down 3-1/4 cents at $5.92. SOYBEANS - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Soybeans fall for second straight session on dull demand for old-crop U.S. supplies and a cooler, wetter Midwest weather outlook. Lower energy markets and a firmer U.S. dollar adding pressure. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 136,000 tonnes of new-crop U.S. soybeans to China. * China's soybean imports from Brazil in June fell while shipments from the United States increased, customs data showed on Wednesday, as high prices curbed demand for South American cargoes. * CBOT August soybeans last traded down 17 cents at $14.60-1/4 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last down 14-1/4 cents at $13.44. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

