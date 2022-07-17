ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Cycling-Cort Nielsen and Clarke out of Tour de France with COVID-19

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067zKA_0gibav0F00

RODEZ, France, July 17 (Reuters) - Magnus Cort Nielsen and Simon Clarke became the latest COVID-19 casualties on the Tour de France when the two stage winners were pulled out of the race by their respective teams on Sunday.

"Magnus Cort woke up this morning with a headache and fever and has since tested positive for COVID-19. He will not start stage 15 of the Tour de France. His medical evaluation is ongoing," his EF-Easy Post said in a statement.

Dane Cort Nielsen won the 10th stage in Megeve.

"After an internal routine test carried out by the team, unfortunately Simon Clarke has returned a positive Covid test. Therefore, Simon won’t take the start of stage 15," Israel-Premier Tech said of their Australian rider.

Clarke won the fifth stage of the Tour in Arenberg.

Clarke's and Cort Nielsen's withdrawals mean that eight riders have now been pulled out of the Tour because of COVID-19.

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, the 2020 runner-up, abandoned the Tour on Sunday to recover from injuries sustained in a crash during the first week of the race. read more

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

2022 Tour de France standings

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 16 of 21 …. TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch. Sprinters (Green Jersey) 1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 395 points. 2. Tadej Pogacar...
CYCLING
BBC

Tour de France: Hugo Houle secures superb solo win on stage 16

Canada's Hugo Houle claimed his first Tour de France stage win with a brilliant solo ride to victory in Foix. The 31-year-old Israel-Premier Tech rider became the first Canadian to win on the Tour since Steve Bauer in 1988. Bauer is now the sporting director of Houle's team, who saw...
CYCLING
Reuters

Cycling-Houle wins Tour stage in memory of late brother

FOIX, France, July 19 (Reuters) - Hugo Houle had never won a race in his 12 years as a professional but on Tuesday the Canadian prevailed on the sport's biggest stage, realising his dream of celebrating a Tour de France victory in memory of his late little brother.
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magnus Cort
Upworthy

35-year-old mom Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the world's fastest woman: 'Victory for motherhood'

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won a record fifth 100m world title at the World Championships in Oregon at the age of 35. Fraser-Pryce, who's a mom to a 4-year-old son, called it “a victory for motherhood.” Fraser-Pryce is Jamaica's most decorated athlete after Usain Bolt and yet many had written off the 35-year-old prior to the World Championships. She was determined to prove them wrong. Fraser-Pryce clocked 10.67 seconds, beating Shericka Jackson and favorite Elaine Thompson-Herah, two-time Olympic champion, by 0.06 and 0.14 seconds respectively. It was a clean sweep for the Jamaican sprinters. As Fraser-Pryce crossed the finish line, her eyes shot to the screen where her name come up first. An ecstatic Fraser-Pryce pumped her fist and let out a visceral scream toward the stands as her green-tinted locks jumped with her. “So many people believe that when women turn 35, it somehow diminishes our gift, our talent,” said Fraser-Pryce, reported The Huffpost. “But I’m still able to line up and compete, and that is very special.”
SPORTS
The Guardian

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes wig mid-race but still qualifies in worlds 200m

World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig halfway through her women’s 200m heat as she suffered a surprise defeat to Niger’s Aminatou Seyni. The incident occurred as the Jamaican flew around the bend and felt her electric turquoise wig slipping – forcing her to reach her right arm upwards and take a second or so to adjust it. However she still finished in 22.26sec as she qualified easily for Tuesday’s semi-final.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

2022 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top eight results from the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon …. Bronze: Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (KEN) — 30:10.07. TRACK WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | U.S. Roster | Key Events. Women’s Hammer Throw. Gold: Brooke Andersen (USA) — 78.96. Silver: Camryn Rogers (CAN) — 75.52...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Thomson Reuters#Covid 19#The Tour De France#Tech#Australian
GolfWRX

Multiple major champ says the Ryder Cup is no longer a ‘credible event’

Although it’s been rumored for a few months, Henrik Stenson’s decision to join LIV Golf yesterday has sent shockwaves throughout the golf world. The 46-year-old has played in five Ryder Cups and was set to captain the 2023 European team at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club outside of Rome, Italy.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
960 The Ref

Brazil's Alison Dos Santos wins surprising 400m gold at World Championships, beating American Rai Benjamin

For months, athletics fans have been anticipating the men's 400 meter hurdles at the World Championships, believing it would be another showdown between Norway's Karsten Warholm and American Rai Benjamin. At the Tokyo Olympics last year, Warholm broke the world record to win gold with Benjamin winning silver in a time that also broke the previous world record.
WORLD
UPI News

Deadly heat wave kills hundreds, buckles runway in Europe

July 18 (UPI) -- A deadly heat wave has killed hundreds in Europe and buckled a runway at a British airport. In Spain, authorities on Monday attributed 510 deaths to the prolonged heat wave, which has produced highs of up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit in recent days. Efforts to contain...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Henrik Stenson explains LIV Golf switch and reacts to losing Ryder Cup captaincy

Henrik Stenson has confirmed that he will join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series and says he is “disappointed” to be losing Europe’s Ryder Cup captaincy as a result of his decision.Stenson was stripped of the captaincy earlier on Wednesday amid speculation that he was set to join the breakaway tour, leaving Europe’s preparations in turmoil ahead of next September’s contest in Rome.The 46-year-old Swede, who previously claimed that captaining Europe was a “dream” and insisted that he was “fully committed” to the team, said it was clear that his decision had been, in part, “commercially driven”.Stenson,  who won...
GOLF
Reuters

Cycling-Awe-inspiring Vingegaard edges closer to Tour glory

HAUTACAM, France, July 21 (Reuters) - Jonas Vingegaard put the hammer down on the Tour de France on Thursday, extending his lead massively with an awe-inspiring victory in the final mountain stage as defending champion Tadej Pogacar's all-in strategy backfired.
CYCLING
Reuters

Reuters

500K+
Followers
344K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy