After approximately three years the Heartland Church of Christ in Perry officially celebrated the completion of its brand new building. With a cost of approximately $600,000 the Heartland Church of Christ built a brand new building located at 14417 J Avenue in Perry. Minister Terry Carmichael says this process began when they realized they needed a new building that would be better suited for those in the congregation who are in a wheelchair along with the old building potentially being in need of costly renovations.

PERRY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO