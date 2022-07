The fun will continue in Greenfield for the Adair County Fair on Thursday. First on the list will be the Supreme Showman Contest at 8am in the Horse Arena and also at 8am in the Horse Arena the 4H/FFA Horse Show will begin. The swine show will go on all morning from 8am until noon at the Swine Show Ring.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO