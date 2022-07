Excuse us, legends coming through! Las Vegas is known for its extraordinary nightlife, including the outperforming of artists who perform at the world-renowned nightclubs. You can add EDM supergroup Swedish House Mafia to the list because the group signed an exclusive two-year residency with Wynn Las Vegas. The DJ trio — which consists of members Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Angello and Axel “Axwell” Hedfor — will begin their residency on August 20, 2022,​ at Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 23 MINUTES AGO