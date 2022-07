PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire crews were called around 5:15 a.m. Monday to the area of W. Susan Curve Court and N. Stephen Drive on reports of a structure fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the roof of the home. Additional crews made entry, finding fire in the attic, which was brought under control within about 10 minutes.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO