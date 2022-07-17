ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisle, IL

Why grass struggles under trees, and what to plant there instead

By Beth Botts, Morton Arboretum, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

A tree surrounded by green lawn is a pretty picture for many people, but it’s hard to achieve — and tough on the tree.

“Turf grass and trees don’t go together well,” said Stephanie Adams, a plant pathologist at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle. “It’s not a good situation for either of them.”

In the shade of a tree, where it doesn’t get enough sunlight, grass will usually struggle, becoming patchy and bare. “Grasses are full-sun plants,” Adams said. They are native to open grasslands, such as the steppes of Central Asia, where they evolved to grow in full sunlight with no shade.

Most lawn grass needs six to eight hours of sunlight every day. Although some fescue grass species included in seed mixtures labeled for deep shade can get along on as little as two hours, the grasses typically used in American lawns will not thrive in the shade of a mature tree. Where grass is planted under trees, it can also cause problems for the tree. “Turf grass has a mat of shallow, dense roots that intercepts water, nutrients and air,” Adams said.

Tree roots grow horizontally, spreading out widely in the top foot or so of soil. Rainwater and air should be able to percolate through the soil to be absorbed by the roots and used to support the growth and health of the tree. But if the tree roots are topped with grass, the turf gets first dibs on water and other resources, and less is available to the tree.

Research has shown tree roots grow much better under a wide, even layer of mulch than beneath grass. The mulch imitates the layer of leaf litter that naturally falls onto the soil around the tree and covers the soil containing its roots. Unlike turf, it allows water and air to seep through easily.

What if you don’t want a wide circle of bare mulch around every tree? “You can still have plants under trees,” Adams said, “but other plants are better than grass.”

Rethinking the area around your tree is an opportunity to extend your garden and make it more diverse, said Julie Janoski, manager of the Arboretum’s Plant Clinic.

The best choices, according to Adams and Janoski, are shade-tolerant perennials or small shrubs. “Woody shrubs grow similarly to trees, with the same kind of roots,” Adams said. “They won’t compete with a tree’s roots nearly as much as grass roots do.”

The roots of shrubs and perennials grow in clumps, not in a mat, leaving gaps for the tree’s roots. “All the roots will intertwine, and they will be able to share the soil and get what they need,” Adams said.

Conventionally, grass is replaced with a wide area of a single ground cover, such as pachysandra, myrtle, or liriope. “That’s better for the tree than grass,” Janoski said, “but it would be even better to be creative and mix it up.”

A mixed planting that includes flowering perennials and shrubs will support pollinating insects, birds and other wildlife, as well as being more interesting took at.

Be sure to choose plants that can tolerate dry shade. “Because the tree acts like an umbrella and blocks some rain, plants under a tree need to be drought tolerant,” she said. Among the plants to consider are ferns, Solomon’s seal, bleeding heart, lungwort, Virginia bluebells, hostas, hellebores, bishop’s hat, St. John’s wort, fragrant sumac and bottlebrush buckeye. The Plant Clinic can make more recommendations for plants that grow well under trees.

The best time to add plants under a tree is when the tree is young, before its roots have grown out wide. When adding plants under a mature tree, use small plants and try to damage as few tree roots as possible.

“Put the health of the tree first,” Adams said. “Mature, healthy trees add to your property value, and that’s because they have decades invested in them. Turf grass can be replaced quickly and easily, but it should only grow where it won’t harm your trees.”

For tree and plant advice, contact the Plant Clinic at The Morton Arboretum (630-719-2424, mortonarb.org/plant-clinic, or plantclinic@mortonarb.org ). Beth Botts is a staff writer at the Arboretum.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Chicago Art Institute's Iconic Lions— Now ‘Shinier' — Return Home

The Art Institute of Chicago’s iconic bronze lions returned to their pedestals Tuesday after getting their first deep-clean in nearly 21 years. After spending a month in Forest Park getting steamed and treated with wax, the pair were returned shortly after noon to their home outside the museum via flatbed truck and placed back on the perches they’ve occupied along Michigan Avenue almost uninterrupted for nearly 130 years.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia, IL
State
Virginia State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Birds, IL
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
City
Lisle, IL
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Galena, Illinois

In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
GALENA, IL
waukegantownship.com

San Filipo Estate Tour

Explore this beautiful Barrington estate, featuring one of the world's finest collections of restored, automatic musical instruments and other turn-of-the-century antiques. We will spend 3 hours with a docent touring the 44,000 square foot estate that holds a world-class collection of antique technological wonders. We will enjoy a delicious lunch at Chessie’s.
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Movement aims to remind drivers to secure pets

The #BuckleUpWithBlueBear movement was started by Joze Cruz and Juliette Mcauly after their dog Blue Bear leapt out of their vehicle. The couple joined Good Day Chicago to bring awareness to a real danger pet parents should be aware of.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Adams
ourchanginglives.com

Eat At Syrup – An Elevated Breakfast

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. When you have a day packed full of exploring, it’s especially vital. Of course, we find that good food makes the meal that much more memorable. St. Charles, Illinois was proving to be a great walking destination, so we definitely needed to keep up our strength. Starting our day with an elevated breakfast, from Eat At Syrup, was a perfect fit for a pair of road weary travelers. Little did we realize, we were about to have an upscale farmhouse experience.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Plant#Lawn Grass#Woody Plant#Turf Grass#American
oakpark.com

Capping the Ike would benefit south Oak Park

I’m not sure what facts or figures the writer of the piece “Give up on ‘capping’ the Ike” [Viewpoints, July 13] uses to form the seemingly baseless opinion that “the portion of Oak Park south of the Eisenhower Expressway has not suffered a loss of equity due to the expressway.”
OAK PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
rtands.com

Third track construction ready to begin in Chicago suburb

Geneva, Ill., has been waiting for a third rail to be constructed for quite some time, and officials said the project should begin next month. The third track on the Union Pacific/Metra West Line will start at Kress Road in West Chicago and end at Peck Road in Geneva. The 6-mile line will be 20 ft south of existing tracks.
CHICAGO, IL
skokie.org

Skokie International Market Coming Soon!

The former U.S. Toy/Constructive Playthings facility located at 5314 Lincoln Avenue will soon be occupied by Skokie International Market, an independently-owned supermarket offering a wide variety of Asian products (including fresh seafood, exotic produce and Japanese snacks) as well as domestic foods, bakery items and beverages. Mr. Yue Lieng, owner...
SKOKIE, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy