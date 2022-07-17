ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students launch rocket 16,000ft into air in bid to reach space with reusable rocket

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A group of university students have launched a rocket 16,000ft into the air from a moor in Scotland , as they attempt to one day cross the boundary of space.

On Saturday evening (17 July), a rocket named Nebula blasted off from Fairlie Moore in North Ayrshire after a “nerve-wracking” effort to prepare it as a launch deadline approached.

The students, from Imperial College London , aim to be the first university team to send a “reusable” rocket into space.

The Independent

The Independent

