ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Topo Athletic’s Most Cushioned Road-Running Shoe Is Its Best Yet

By Jonathan Beverly
outsidemagazine
outsidemagazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Topo Athletic Specter Review ($150) Weight: 6.9 ounces (women’s) / 8.1 ounces (men’s) Stack Height: 35-millimeter heel /...

www.outsideonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Running#Shoes#Fitness#Topos#Topo Athletic#Outside Learn#Vibram Usa
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Short Choppy Haircuts Women in Their 70s Can Pull-Off

Short choppy haircuts for women over 70 feature tons of textured layers and jagged ends. The length strengthens the cut’s perimeter, benefiting thin, fine hair the most. “A short choppy cut instantly adds volume and body,” says California-based stylist Suji Kim. “The layers create softness, movement, and texture for a youthful appearance. These encourage natural texture to soften up ladies’ facial features,” she adds.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Stylists Say These Are The Best Haircuts To Boost Volume Over 40

It’s time to put an end to flat hair! Whether you’re dealing with hair loss or simply have naturally fine strands, there’s a solution in sight: it all comes down to choosing the right haircut and styling it properly to give it the boost it needs. Luckily, there are tons of great options out there to add some umph to the mix and take years off of your face all at the same time—including a few variations of one classic style.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
The US Sun

I’m a fashion expert and plus size women always make the same mistakes – there are easier ways to look slimmer

WE’VE all been guilty of not dressing the best way for our body types, and now SuppleChicTV is here to tell us the best ways to actually do so. No matter your size or weight there'll always be some styles that work for you and flatter your body, while there will be others that can instead make you look tacky or washed out - and this can all depend on your body type.
BEAUTY & FASHION
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy