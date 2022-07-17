ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Prom 2: Sinfonia of London/Wilson review – an incisive and exciting celebration of British music

By Tim Ashley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvPo3_0gibUk6i00
Pressing forward … John Wilson conducts the Sinfonia of London during Prom 2 at the Royal Albert Hall.

Originally founded as a recording orchestra, John Wilson’s Sinfonia of London, its players hand-picked from orchestras and chamber ensembles from the UK and abroad, made its live debut at last year’s Proms with a carefully considered, albeit sensational programme about the decline and fall of imperial Vienna. The repertory for this year’s visit – the start, one hopes, of regular annual appearances – could not have been more different: British music, familiar or otherwise, was the focus of a concert bookended by Vaughan Williams’s Tallis Fantasia and Elgar’s Enigma Variations, and including music by William Walton, Arnold Bax and Huw Watkins.

As we’ve come to expect from Wilson and his Sinfonia, this was an evening compounded of excitement and insight, with terrifically incisive playing across the board. Walton’s Partita, a witty, bravura showpiece commissioned by the Cleveland Orchestra in 1957, blended elegance with swaggering elan, while Bax’s Tintagel, with its post-Wagnerian echoes and and resonances, all turbulent majesty and surging opulence, was a thing of uneasy beauty. Watkins, meanwhile, was represented by his Flute Concerto, a neoclassical work of fantastic difficulty written for Adam Walker, who gave its premiere with the LSO in 2014. He also played it here with a warm, dark tone, breathtaking virtuosity and considerable depth of feeling, while Wilson teased out all the subtle colours and strengths of Watkins’ orchestration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqdyk_0gibUk6i00
Breathtaking virtuosity … Adam Walker during Huw Watkins’ Flute Concerto. Photograph: Chris Christodoulou

The Tallis Fantasia marked the start of the Proms’ celebration of this year’s anniversary of Vaughan Williams’ birth, and though some of the detail occasionally didn’t quite register in the vast space of the Albert Hall, the Sinfonia’s strings sounded most beautiful in it – lush yet clear, the mixture of austerity and sensuous luminosity finely judged. Wilson’s approach to the Enigma Variations, meanwhile, pressing forward where some conductors are apt to hold back, probably wouldn’t appeal to all tastes but it was an interpretation of marvellous freshness; bittersweet, unsentimental and wonderfully human; the most engaging account of the work I’ve heard for some time. Very fine.

The Proms continue until 10 September.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Gerald Barry: In the Asylum review – as elliptical and charming as ever

“Gerald Barry is always sober,” Mauricio Kagel once said of his former pupil, “but might as well always be drunk”. That sums up the Irishman’s music perfectly: it can be enchanting, exhilarating, wildly funny, frighteningly violent or downright infuriating, sometimes all at the same time. It’s a mixture that has made Barry’s operas, especially The Importance of Being Earnest and Alice’s Adventures Under Ground, so successful. But that same anarchic unpredictability has always come through in his smaller-scale works, too, as this collection from the members of the Fidelio Trio – violinist Darragh Morgan, cellist Adi Tai and pianist Mary Dullea – demonstrates.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Walton
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Paris Jackson Sings With Her Rock Band in Grunge-Chic Distressed Matacomplex Dress on ‘Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style. The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeez Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single, she said...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Comedian Nick Nemeroff dies at 32

Comedian Nick Nemeroff died on Monday, his family said in a statement mourning his "sudden passing." He was 32. The cause of his death was not released. In a statement on Nemeroff’s Instagram account, the stand-up's family called him a “comic’s comic” who achieved success both in his native Canada and the U.S.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lso#Proms#Sinfonia Of London Wilson#British#The Cleveland Orchestra#Bax S Tintagel#Post Wagnerian
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Tomb Linked to Legend of King Arthur Being Excavated for First Time in England

Archeologists in England for the first time will excavate Arthur’s Stone—a 5,000-year-old Neolithic tomb named after the Excalibur-wielding ruler of Camelot. The mysterious site in the English countryside is made of a large assembly of rocks and is believed to have been used as a burial chamber, though experts admit little is truly known about the stone construction or why it was built. There are competing theories as to how the spot earned its Arthurian association, but one of the better known tales involves Arthur slaying a giant who fell backward onto the site’s capstone, splitting it in half. “The act of constructing such a massive edifice would undoubtedly have been important, as it would have drawn people together to labor, enhancing social solidarity, and perhaps generating prestige for the person or persons directing the work,” Manchester University archeology professor Julian Thomas told CNN.
SCIENCE
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Shares New Eye-Popping Album Cover

Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared her new eye-popping album cover for her LP, Renaissance, which you can see below. The pop star’s new album is set to drop on July 29. The new artwork is meant to pay homage to the Renaissance painting by artist John Collier of noblewoman Lady Godiva, along with Bianca Jagger’s mesmerizing entry on horseback into Studio 54 in 1977.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Daily Mail

Trailer for historical epic The Woman King leaves viewers 'cringing' as Viola Davis and John Boyega put on 'terrible' and 'hilarious' African accents

Viewers have slammed the trailer for the new historical drama The Woman King as they slated the actors for their 'terrible' African accents which left them 'cringing.'. The historical epic, which is due to be released October 7, is based on true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey in Africa in the late 18th Century.
MOVIES
Stereogum

Ciara – “Jump”

Just a few days ago, Ciara announced a new record deal with Republic Records and Uptown Records in partnership with her label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. Through this new partnership, the pop titan and dancer is set to release her eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s Beauty Marks. Today, we’re getting her first new single since 2020’s “Rooted” featuring Ester Dean. The new track is called “Jump,” and Ciara will share its music video tomorrow at 12pm ET.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, Stuns In Sheer Black Dress On Vacation With Michael Douglas & Kids

Talk about star power! All eyes were on Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, while she was in Cannes, Frances for a very chic wedding on Sunday, July 16, 2022. The Welsh stunner was a vision as she arrived at the wedding of Olympic snowboarder Scotty James and socialite Chloe Stroll with husband Michael Douglas, 77, and their two kids Dylan Douglas, 21, and Carys Douglas, 19, in tow.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

‘King of Stage’ Bobby Brown Relishes Recent Emergence as he and Wife Alicia Strive Toward Entrepreneurial Success

He was anointed the “King of Stage” after leaving the popular group New Edition to embark on his solo career in 1986. We all know the story of Boston’s own, Bobby Brown, as he released his first solo album that immediately scored a No.1 R&B hit with Girlfriend. Although that first single went to the top of the rhythm and blues chart, his next two singles did not do as well, and the album wasn’t the commercial success anticipated.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Blue’s Duncan James says he ‘dated’ female friends because he was afraid to come out

Blue singer Duncan James has revealed the extent of his fears around coming out as gay in the past.The 44-year-old singer came out to his bandmates in 2012, before publicly discussing his sexuality in 2014.In a new interview, James said he used to “feel relieved” when rumours circulated about him dating his female friends, including Geri Halliwell, Martine McCutcheon and Tara Palmer-Tompkinson.It was not until he met his partner Rodrigo Reis that he “really felt comfortable about my sexuality”, he said.James, who will be performing at Pride events across the UK while wearing drag ensembles, told The Mirror that he...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

365K+
Followers
87K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy