TV Series

TRNSMT - Highlights 2022: Episode 1

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTha Niall Iain Dòmhnallach a’ toirt sùil air ais...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Bennifer: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marry in Las Vegas

Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have got married in Las Vegas, Lopez has confirmed. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote on her fan website OntheJLo. The pair called off their first engagement in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Simon Pegg: ‘Star Wars’ Fandom Is the ‘Most Toxic at the Moment’ and It’s ‘Really Sad’

Click here to read the full article. Simon Pegg has become a franchise master in recent years having appeared in the likes of “Star Trek,” “Star Wars,” “Mission: Impossible” and “Dr. Who.” During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s “Jim and Sam” radio show (via Mediaite), Pegg was asked which franchise has “the hardest fans to please.” It didn’t take long for the actor to deliver his answer: “Star Wars.” “To be honest — and as someone who kind of was, you know, kicked off about the prequels when they came out, the ‘Star Wars’ fan base really seems to be the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Black Cake’: Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabi & Ahmed Elhaj Join Hulu Drama Series

Lashay Anderson (Rebel Cheer Squad) and Faith Alabi (Industry) have been cast as series regulars opposite Adrienne Warren, Mia Isaac and Ashley Thomas in Hulu drama series Black Cake, from Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Additionally, Ahmed Elhaj (Grantchester) has been tapped for a recurring role in the project.
TV SERIES
#Trnsmt#S Il Air Ais Air Na
HollywoodLife

‘House Of The Dragon’ Trailer: Rhaenyra Targaryen’s Succession To The Iron Throne Is ‘Challenged’

With just one month to go until House of the Dragon arrives, HBO released the thrilling trailer for the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series on July 20. The ten-episode show premieres Aug. 21 and is about the rise and fall of the Targaryens. The epic trailer particularly focuses on King Viserys Targaryen, played by Paddy Considine. He’s unhappy that he has to choose between his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and his brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), for who will be his heir to the Iron Throne.
TV SERIES
BBC

Laura Nuttall: Woman given 12 months to live celebrates graduation

A student given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer has graduated from university as she continues to tick off a list of ambitions. Laura Nuttall, 22, had to leave university in London while she underwent treatment. But after responding well she returned to her studies...
CANCER
BBC

'Absolute carnage' leaving Buble concert, Dorset fan says

A Michael Buble fan has said it was "absolute carnage" leaving the carpark after a concert during the heatwave. Sarah Clifford, from Poole, said there were no marshals in the field to escort the 15,000 fans after Monday's event at Chewton Glen in Hampshire. However, Ms Clifford said the organiser...
TRAFFIC

