ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Op-Ed: The Webb telescope photos are a welcome antidote to the grim facts of today

By Christopher Cokinos
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xvcQt_0gibUE3a00
A photo of the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region in the Carina Nebula revealing previously obscured areas of star birth, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. (NASA / Associated Press)

Facts these days seem so grim. They feel like storm clouds: all too real and ready to bring more lightning than much-needed rain.

A congressional committee is establishing the pattern of facts around the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021, and the “Big Lie” that the presidential election was stolen. The death tolls from endless mass shootings. Reports of hunger, war and democracies threatened.

Why wouldn’t we all be scared, spooked and exhausted?

But last week we got a reminder of other kinds of facts, the kind that bring us awe and comfort and context — even joy. The kinds of facts that prompt scientists to break down in tears: facts — made sublime through imagery — of the cosmos itself. Last week we saw the first images from a new space telescope.

Those images and the facts they embody also matter; they are the antidote to the others.

Even a few minutes spent gaping at the mountain range of gas and dust now dubbed the Cosmic Cliff or the crazy-bright heart of a distant galaxy lit by hot gases devoured by a black hole isn’t trivial.

And the longer we look, the better things get.

The James Webb Space Telescope (ah, grim fact: It’s named for a homophobic former NASA administrator) offered us infrared views of ancient galaxies swirling like sea creatures around the whirlpool of a gravitational lens. It focused on a foreground galaxy so massive and perfectly placed in our line of sight that it distorts and magnifies distant light. Look at that “deep field” and you can stare back 13 billion years. It showed us a planetary nebula — around a pair of dying stars in the Southern Ring Nebula — surrounded by its puffed-off dust and gases in such crenulated detail that its brown cloud looks almost like the grain of wood.

It’s all the stuff of wonder. And wonder, like democracy, like the climate, like our safety, is in a pretty precarious place right now.

If we need political and social facts to undergird our approach to a better future — and we do — we also need science to keep gifting us with facts that allow us to experience wonder. Without the wonder that comes from discovery, we become enmeshed in the very machinery that produces what ails us. Wonder reminds us of our better selves and that we live in the neighborhood of things that abide, like star clusters and a nebula. We belong to the infinite universe.

Astronomy largely asks little of us (though some Indigenous communities fighting to keep sacred mountains free of observatories necessarily disagree). Yes, the latest space telescope cost $10 billion (less than an aircraft carrier). But if we spend some of our tax dollars to unlock secrets and vistas, that cost also keeps us rooted in the astonishment of the more-than-human. We learn for the sake of learning — which is, in fact, noble — and we gain more than knowledge published in peer-reviewed journals.

Facts establish. They can also deepen. The Webb will probe deeper into the origins of the big bang than ever before. It will help us understand the placement and motions of galaxies so we can grasp the evolution of the universe. If that’s too abstract, it also will scan alien worlds for signs that the conditions for life as we know it exist elsewhere. It might even find that life. What more profound discovery could there be?

The wonder that we feel looking at these new images can be more than a moment of eye-candy. It provides, if we let it, the peace of cosmic things, a way to connect through beauty and understanding. When our eyes meet the universe we are lifted out of ourselves like a breath, and, then breathing back in, we can be renewed for what comes next.

Christopher Cokinos is a poet and writer living in Salt Lake City. He writes frequently for Astronomy.com and is working on a book about the moon.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The James Webb Space Telescope Image Reveal Was an Embarrassment

On Monday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were given the honor of unveiling the "deepest view" into our universe yet. The image, of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, was captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $10 billion machine launched on Christmas Day to probe the very earliest epoch of space.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

What planet is he on? Biden asks 'what the press is like' in faraway worlds after being shown first images from $10 billion Webb space telescope

President Joe Biden unveiled a stunning new image of distant galaxies on Monday night from NASA's James Webb space telescope - then promptly cracked a joke about reporters in those faraway places. The telescope, which cost the National Air and Space Administration roughly $10 billion, produced the sharpest, deepest image...
ASTRONOMY
ZDNet

Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission is set to release the first set of full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images are from the farthest places in the universe that humanity as peered into: as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month, the Webb telescope was "nothing short of a real scientific feat."
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

NASA shares astonishing James Webb images of Jupiter and its rings

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is the gift that keeps giving. Right after releasing the first set of images on July 12 — four extraordinary observations in the distant cosmos — taken by the world's most powerful space observatory, NASA has now stealthily revealed data from the telescope's commissioning period from the Space Telescope Science Institute’s Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Antidote#Webb Telescope#The Cosmic Cliff
US News and World Report

NASA to Showcase Webb Space Telescope's First Full-Color Images

(Reuters) -Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe. The highly anticipated unveiling this week of pictures and...
ASTRONOMY
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

NASA releases Webb images of Jupiter

On the heels of Tuesday's release of the first images from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, data from the telescope's commissioning period is now being released on the Space Telescope Science Institute's Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes. The data includes images of Jupiter and images and spectra of several asteroids, captured to test the telescope's instruments before science operations officially began July 12. The data demonstrates Webb's ability to track solar system targets and produce images and spectra with unprecedented detail.
ASTRONOMY
DIY Photography

James Webb telescope captures the most distant and oldest galaxy ever observed

James Webb Space Telescope has broken a new record. It has spotted the oldest and the most distant galaxy ever observed, daring back to the youth of our universe. Compared to the previous record held by Hubble, Webb’s photo beat it by nearly 100 million years. And what’s more – the telescope could observe even older and more distant galaxies in the future.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

A Dying Star’s Last Act was to Destroy all Its Planets

When white dwarfs go wild, their planets suffer through the resulting chaos. The evidence shows up later in and around the dying star’s atmosphere after it gobbles up planetary and cometary debris. That’s the conclusion a team of UCLA astronomers came to after studying the nearby white dwarf G238-44 in great detail. They found a case of cosmic cannibalism at this dying star, which lies about 86 light-years from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Earth is moving through the remains of ancient supernovae

Scientists have discovered a massive cloud of radioactive dust below the oceanic waves: suggesting that the planet could be passing through the remains of an exploded star. For thousands of years, the Earth has been experiencing contact with the iron isotope, iron-60, that is usually created in supernovae. Researchers believe that this could be because we are passing through an interstellar cloud of dust that goes back to millions of old supernovas.
Space.com

How the James Webb Space Telescope works in pictures

The James Webb Space Telescope, also known as Webb or JWST, is a high-capability space observatory designed to revolutionize fields of astronomy ranging from star formation to galaxy evolution and from the very first galaxies of the universe to the properties of planetary systems. However, because JWST is a project...
ASTRONOMY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
366K+
Followers
66K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy