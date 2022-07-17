ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fox Sports used the 9/11 memorial at ground zero in NYC to hype its baseball coverage, prompting a wave of criticism

By Bethany Dawson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xL401_0gibUBPP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmosL_0gibUBPP00
The Baseball Night in America logo, alongside the Yankee and Red Sox logo, superimposed onto an image of the 9/11 memorial pools

Fox Sports

  • Fox Sports used the 9/11 memorial as the background for a baseball night graphics.
  • The visual prompted criticism online, including from the 9/11 Day memorial organization.
  • Fox Sports apologized in a statement to Insider the day after the graphic aired.

Fox Sports is facing criticism after using the 9/11 memorial at Ground Zero in Manhattan as the background for a baseball night promo graphic.

In the Saturday night showing of a game between the Yankees and Red Sox, the channel superimposed the team's logos and the network's "Baseball Night in America" logo onto an image of the memorial pools at the World Trade Center.

The pools mark the locations of the North and South Towers that were destroyed in the September 11, 2001, terror attacks that killed 2,977 people and shook the world.

Writing on Twitter, the 9/11 Day organization, which organizes memorial services for the terrorist attacks, said that "Fox Sports owes the 9/11 community an apology. On air."

The imagery prompted criticism on social media as well. Steve Scott, a local radio anchor, called the decisions "horrible."

Carol Eggers, a former NBC News producer, called the decision "beyond offensive" in a message reposted more than 3,000 times.

Fox Sports apologized for the graphic after being contacted by Insider for comment.

"During last night's telecast, we used poor judgement on the use of a graphic. We sincerely apologize and regret the decision," a spokesperson said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Scott Boras drops major truth bomb on Juan Soto’s value amid trade rumors

Juan Soto is MLB’s biggest name at the moment. The outfielder began trending after he reportedly turned down a $440 million dollar extension from the Washington Nationals. This led many to believe that the Nationals will trade him ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Soto didn’t let the trade rumors get to his head, however, and won the 2022 Home Run Derby. The 23-year old is a star in every sense of the word. Soto’s agent Scott Boras commented on the outfielder’ market value, per MLB insider Hector Gomez.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Aaron Judge reveals what it was like playing for Dusty Baker amid hatred for Astros

On Tuesday, the 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game was played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The New York Yankees sent six players to the Midsummer Classic, the most in the majors. Among them is the front runner for American League MVP at the break in Aaron Judge. Judge struck out in both […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reveals what it was like playing for Dusty Baker amid hatred for Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
The Spun

Gerrit Cole Names 1 Team He'd Hate To See Juan Soto On

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto could be available in a trade, and the New York Yankees have been mentioned as a possible destination. For the right price, the Nationals are said to be entertaining dealing Soto, who rejected a 15-year, $440 contract extension from the team. The Yankees might have the money and prospects to make an attractive-enough offer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Yankees#Red Sox#Fox Sports Fox Sports#Ground Zero#The World Trade Center#Nbc News
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous  endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout makes big announcement about WBC

Mike Trout made a big announcement on Monday from the site of this year’s All-Star Game. Trout shared that he will be participating in the World Baseball Classic for the first time in his career. Not only that, but he will be the captain of the United States team.
MLB
Sportico

MLB’s First Half Marred by Attendance Declines in 21 Markets

Click here to read the full article. Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, the unofficial midway point of the baseball season, takes place this evening in Los Angeles. The Yankees’ record pace, Shohei Ohtani’s two-way excellence and the emergence of Oneil Cruz have been just some of the highlights during the first half of the season. But an exciting on-field product has not been able to prevent attendance from declining across the league—including in New York (the Yankees saw a 7.59% slide), Anaheim (-17.2%) and Pittsburgh (-20.76%). All the data cited is versus the same number of home games in 2019,...
MLB
Business Insider

Business Insider

552K+
Followers
36K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy