Fox Sports used the 9/11 memorial at ground zero in NYC to hype its baseball coverage, prompting a wave of criticism

The Baseball Night in America logo, alongside the Yankee and Red Sox logo, superimposed onto an image of the 9/11 memorial pools Fox Sports

Fox Sports used the 9/11 memorial as the background for a baseball night graphics.

The visual prompted criticism online, including from the 9/11 Day memorial organization.

Fox Sports apologized in a statement to Insider the day after the graphic aired.

Fox Sports is facing criticism after using the 9/11 memorial at Ground Zero in Manhattan as the background for a baseball night promo graphic.

In the Saturday night showing of a game between the Yankees and Red Sox, the channel superimposed the team's logos and the network's "Baseball Night in America" logo onto an image of the memorial pools at the World Trade Center.

The pools mark the locations of the North and South Towers that were destroyed in the September 11, 2001, terror attacks that killed 2,977 people and shook the world.

Writing on Twitter, the 9/11 Day organization, which organizes memorial services for the terrorist attacks, said that "Fox Sports owes the 9/11 community an apology. On air."

The imagery prompted criticism on social media as well. Steve Scott, a local radio anchor, called the decisions "horrible."

Carol Eggers, a former NBC News producer, called the decision "beyond offensive" in a message reposted more than 3,000 times.

Fox Sports apologized for the graphic after being contacted by Insider for comment.

"During last night's telecast, we used poor judgement on the use of a graphic. We sincerely apologize and regret the decision," a spokesperson said.