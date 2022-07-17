Nets lukewarm on trade involving Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and draft picks for Kevin Durant

In the case of Mitchell, the fact Herro is contract extension eligible this offseason — and would be a restricted free agent in 2023 if no extension is reached — gives the Jazz pause. Especially considering Herro is asking for a max contract. While he may not get the full max, he will land a big number deal. The rebuilding Jazz are not looking to add that to their payroll right now — it’s why they are not interested in RJ Barrett from the Knicks in a trade (Barrett, too, is up for a big new contract). Robinson already signed his extension and has four years, $74.4 million left on it (the last year is a player option). In the case of Durant, the Nets want an All-Star and the buzz from league sources is they are lukewarm on a Herro and Robinson package, even with more picks. Never count out Pat Riley. He has a way of making the unexpected — and seemingly impossible — happen. And there is a reason the Heat are in the mix for both players.

Evan Sidery @esidery

Updated odds on where Kevin Durant will play next season (via @DraftKings):

Nets = -140

Raptors = +350

Suns = +425

Heat = +700 – 5:20 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Took another stab at a Kevin Durant trade, this time to Toronto.

Raptors get Durant and a bunch of role players.

Nets get Mitchell, Siakam and OG.

Jazz get some young guys and a bunch of picks.

Kings get Ben Simmons.

How far off am I here? I feel like Utah wants a bit more? pic.twitter.com/FpNugkaRdO – 2:33 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Kevin Durant and Myles Turner to Miami.

Bam Adebayo to Indiana.

Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic and a mountain of picks to Brooklyn.

How does this look? Close? If it’s unfair for anyone, who am I screwing over? pic.twitter.com/RkZ1E2gFg1 – 3:10 PM

Langston Galloway split time between Milwaukee and Brooklyn last season and also played in a series of Olympic qualifiers for USA Basketball. He has not yet signed with a team for 2022-23 and offers an insight on that piece of his future. “Right now (Kevin Durant) and (Kyrie Irving) are holding things up,” Galloway said. “Once what those guys do is decided, things will fall into place for the rest of us.” -via The Advocate / July 17, 2022

Jake Fischer: Miami is trying to go find multiple picks to eithed send to a Utah for Donovan Mitchell or to send to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant. -via Spotify / July 16, 2022

Windhorst continued: “At this point, the Nets’ preferred situation is for Kevin Durant to stay with them. There is no trade they they’ve got that they like.” -via The Spun / July 16, 2022

Sean Deveney: What will it take to get Duncan Robinson from the @Miami Heat? Says one league exec: “A first-round pick, no protections.” As well as Yurtseven/Strus/Vincent/Martin played, they don’t have big trade value, execs say. Miami’s got big plans, no assets. Yet, at least. -via Twitter @SeanDeveney / July 15, 2022

“Another misconception is that I take up a roster spot,” Udonis Haslem said. “People don’t know that we got the most undrafted people in the NBA on our team. There’s literally something going on here, people, which you dumb motherf——- can’t understand. You’re so focused on my age and why I’m here. There’s a reason why I’m f—— here.” -via YouTube / July 14, 2022

“I have an opportunity to play here in Miami and Miami is a big developmental spot,” Orlando Robinson said last week. “So I’m just going to take this opportunity to the fullest and I’m actually glad to be here. I’ve heard a lot about how Pat Riley and the Miami Heat develop players like Duncan Robinson and a couple other guys. Just seeing that and just knowing my own nature that I feel like Miami is a really good fit for me.” -via Miami Herald / July 7, 2022

Jake Fischer: The word on the street is definitely that both Barrett and Tyler Herro are looking for maximum contract extensions. -via Spotify / July 16, 2022

However, the Knicks are not the only team interested in Mitchell. The Miami Heat have been interested in both Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell over recent weeks. But their stable of young pieces and picks simply isn’t as attractive as New York’s. The Heat have traded their 2025 first-round pick away, meaning that they can only offer their 2023 pick, their 2027 pick, and their 2029 pick, along with pick swaps in the other years. The Heat also have a deficit of young players compared to New York. 22-year-old Tyler Herro is a good piece, but Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, and Omer Yurtseven are older and on shorter contracts than their key Knicks’ counterparts. -via Salt Lake Tribune / July 14, 2022

The Heat made an offer weeks ago for Mitchell that included nearly all of those pieces, but the Jazz found it insufficient. At that time, sources tell the Tribune, the Jazz and Heat agreed that a third team that might be necessary in the trade in order to bring more value to the Jazz — likely meaning that the Heat would have to send veteran pieces elsewhere to get younger player or pick value in return. -via Salt Lake Tribune / July 14, 2022