Northern Ireland has recorded its hottest day of the year, with temperatures soaring above 30C in some areas.People have been advised to stay out of the sun, despite there being no heat warning in place in the region.In the Republic of Ireland, a yellow weather warning is in place and red and amber weather alerts for extreme heat have been issued across Great Britain.A very hot day across the whole country with temperatures widely into the thirties, with Wales having is hottest days on record.#Heatwave2022 #heatwave pic.twitter.com/JtbjfZUNUi— Met Office (@metoffice) July 18, 2022The Met Office recorded a temperature of 31.2C...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO