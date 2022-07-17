LeBron James: 'I'm 100 percent healthy'
The Drew League game Saturday marked the first public glimpse of the 37-year-old James playing basketball in more than three months. He missed seven of the Lakers’ final eight regular-season games in the spring because of a left ankle sprain and missed 26 games in all of 2021-22, which ended up being one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. “I’m 100 percent healthy,” James told ESPN during the first half of action. He finished with 42 points on 18-for-36 shooting (2-for-13 from 3), 16 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists. DeRozan, a Drew League staple who invited James to play on his and fellow Southern California native Casper Ware’s team, scored 30 points on 9-for-23 shooting with 14 rebounds.
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
LeBron James makes Drew League return with a 42-point display
you know at least one player on that Drew League court today has an old tweet saying LeBron lost not 1, not 2, not 3, not 4, not 5 finals and had to look at him in the eyes on defense.
LeBron James invited DeMar DeRozan to his Drew League's first game since the 2011 NBA lockout.
The King showed off in his comeback game 💪
This puts into perspective how big LeBron is.
LeBron James told ESPN he is "100% healthy" coming off an injury-riddled season.
LeBron James creates quite the spectacle in his Drew League return
Drew League Commissioner Dino Smiley said fans showed up to the Drew League as early as 6:30 am PT today. All to get a good seat for LeBron James' appearance at 1:45 pm PT.
When LeBron drops in on the Drew League, you change your plans.
In this clip, LeBron drives on former St Bonaventure standout Dion Wright.
Wright told me he made last minute plans to fly from Buffalo, NY, to LA just to play against LeBron. He wound up with 20 points. “When I lay my head on my pillow, I can know that I gave it my all.” pic.twitter.com/7TFpRZCEbC – 10:20 PM
Lebron shows up to the Drew League, Kyrie does not…Plus, what it means for the Lakers that Russ & Agent part ways
Drew League Commissioner said about 2,500 fans attended LeBron James' game at the Drew today, and the gym's capacity is at 1,300. Fans showed up as early as 6:30 am PT. LeBron's game didn't start until around 1:45 pm PT.
Here's a clip of LeBron James going iso against Jayce Johnson, who I covered at Utah in college. Jayce had a pretty good game in his own right.
In non-LeBron Drew League developments… KJ Martin is here and playing for Redemption with reigning MVP Patrick Rembert vs Chris Allen, Marcus Williams and Nation Wide Souljas
Watch LeBron James show up to Drew League, drop 42 and 16 at age 37
LeBron James finished with 42 points on 18-for-36 shooting and 16 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan had 30 points on 9-for-23 and 14 rebounds. Their team, MMV Cheaters, held on to win 104-102 over Black Pearl Elite. Kyrie Irving, who was expected to appear, looks unlikely to play today
LeBron James shines with 42 points, 16 rebounds in first Drew League game since 2011
Bron and DeMar combined for 72 points in the Drew League. They won by 2.
Alvaro shot is no good and MMV Cheaters get to 6-0 by beating Black Pearl Elite 104-102.
LeBron James: 42 points, 16 rebounds
DeMar DeRozan: 30 points, 14 rebounds pic.twitter.com/QvSNwu2Z0d – 7:13 PM
Lol LeBron woke up, cracked his knuckles, and went for 42 and 17 in the Drew.
LeBron in the Drew League:
@DrewLeague 🤫❄️ – 7:05 PM
1 and 1 at the line for Bron with a 1 point lead and 4.5 left
Cheaters lead 103-97 with 1:22 left after Bron dunk from Deebo… timeout BPE
101-97 Cheaters lead after free throws from Bron and DeMar. 1:57 left
LeBron James going to the line with score tied at 97, 2:16 left to play
Timeout with 6:46 left to play… Black Pearl Elite lead over MMV Cheaters cut to 94-91 after a Bron reverse lay. LBJ up to 35/12, DeMar with 28. No other Cheaters in double figures
End of 3 @DrewLeague
Black Pearl Elite– 89
MMV Cheaters — 83
LeBron: 31/11
DeMar: 26/7
Dion Wright had a big 3rd quarter for BPE, has 20. Bodysnatcher with 17. Mikey Nwabuzor with 15. ⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️ – 6:30 PM
As expected, LeBron covered the Adidas logo on his Drew League jersey.
This season, Adidas took over sponsorship of the iconic LA Pro-Am league, after a long run with Nike.
Dove into the @DrewLeague’s decision behind the branding switch on ESPN:
Halftime @DrewLeague
Black Pearl Elite– 55
MMV Cheaters — 62
LeBron: 26/7
DeMar: 14 – 6:01 PM
after a few stepback 3s and dunks, finally got LeBron acting confused about a drew league foul call.
LeBron is here. Security has been trying to clear people off the court. It's a wild scene.
You can watch LeBron and DeRozan live in the Drew League
Starting for Cheaters @DrewLeague
DeMar DeRozan
LeBron James
Eugene Phelps
Boogie Ellis
Casper Ware – 5:04 PM
LeBron playing in the Drew League? YESSS
GO TIME. LeBron in the building at Drew League.
LeBron James is here
LeBron James is here – 4:15 PM
Clipper Darrell here for a courtside seat at Drew League in case he can boo LeBron James and Kyrie Irving today. Clipper Darrell: "The Lakers can get whoever they want. The Clippers are deep this year, man. Ya'll better watch out, baby. We're gonna whoop that a— this year."
LaVar Ball is in the building at the Drew League. Still no Kyrie Irving. LeBron James is expected to play at 145.
The line outside King/Drew Magnet High School in hopes to see Kyrie Irving and LeBron James play some hoops today
Kyrie, LeBron expected to play in Drew League espn.com/nba/story/_/id…
@espn writes about this but not about a co owner of a Boston team calling another Boston teams racist… – 2:53 PM
Kyrie and LeBron are reuniting in Los Angeles – at the Drew League
Kyrie Irving expected to play at Drew League today at 11. LeBron James expected to play at 1:45 today at Drew League
Kyrie Irving is expected to play in the Drew League in Los Angeles today at 11 a.m., Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley told ESPN. LeBron James is expected to play at 1:45, per Smiley. Yahoo earlier reported James' plans to return to the Drew for the first time since 2011.
Terrible job this morning by @985TheSportsHub to totally ignore the @LeBron James comments. – 12:04 PM
Who will comment first on @LeBron James calling @Boston Celtics fans racist ? @John_W_Henry @BostonGlobe or @espn ? Or none of the above? – 11:39 AM
