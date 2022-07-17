LeBron James: 'I'm 100 percent healthy'

The Drew League game Saturday marked the first public glimpse of the 37-year-old James playing basketball in more than three months. He missed seven of the Lakers’ final eight regular-season games in the spring because of a left ankle sprain and missed 26 games in all of 2021-22, which ended up being one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. “I’m 100 percent healthy,” James told ESPN during the first half of action. He finished with 42 points on 18-for-36 shooting (2-for-13 from 3), 16 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists. DeRozan, a Drew League staple who invited James to play on his and fellow Southern California native Casper Ware’s team, scored 30 points on 9-for-23 shooting with 14 rebounds.

Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

LeBron James makes Drew League return with a 42-point display 📽

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 2:26 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

you know at least one player on that Drew League court today has an old tweet saying LeBron lost not 1, not 2, not 3, not 4, not 5 finals and had to look at him in the eyes on defense. – 2:04 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

LeBron James invited DeMar DeRozan to his Drew League’s first game since the 2011 NBA lockout.

The King showed off in his comeback game 💪

basketnews.com/news-175302-le… – 12:57 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

This puts into perspective how big LeBron is.

📸: @Jim_ICE pic.twitter.com/mf2w2NYF91 – 12:55 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: LeBron James told ESPN he is “100% healthy” coming off an injury-riddled season. That and more from an eventful day at the Drew League es.pn/3PfdVjf – 12:46 AM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

The ⁦⁦@latimessports⁩ was at the #DrewLeague to see: LeBron James creates quite the spectacle in his Drew League return latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:51 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Drew League Commissioner Dino Smiley said fans showed up to the @DrewLeague as early as 6:30 am PT today. All to get a good seat for LeBron James’ appearance at 1:45 pm PT. My dispatch on LeBron’s return to the Drew for the 1st time since the 2011 lockout https://t.co/zwKTdPQWdI pic.twitter.com/aMF8ItGkEx – 11:47 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

When LeBron drops in on the Drew League, you change your plans. Even if it involves booking a morning cross-country flight: ocregister.com/2022/07/16/leb… – 11:03 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

In this clip, LeBron drives on former St Bonaventure standout Dion Wright.

Wright told me he made last minute plans to fly from Buffalo, NY, to LA just to play against LeBron. He wound up with 20 points. “When I lay my head on my pillow, I can know that I gave it my all.” pic.twitter.com/7TFpRZCEbC – 10:20 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lebron shows up to the Drew League, Kyrie does not…Plus, what it means for the Lakers that Russ & Agent part ways

youtube.com/watch?v=KyqwG1… – 9:25 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Drew League Commissioner said about 2,500 fans attended LeBron James’ game at the Drew today, and the gym’s capacity is at 1,300. Fans showed up as early as 6:30 am PT. LeBron’s game didn’t start until around 1:45 pm PT. – 9:13 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This Tyronn Lue hoodie that LeBron had on yesterday… pic.twitter.com/iXy01qaCmJ – 8:36 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Shout out to my longtime followers. Here’s a clip of LeBron James going iso against Jayce Johnson, who I covered at Utah in college. Jayce had a pretty good game in his own right. pic.twitter.com/r9eDXfLENW – 8:34 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

In non-LeBron Drew League developments… KJ Martin is here and playing for Redemption with reigning MVP Patrick Rembert vs Chris Allen, Marcus Williams and Nation Wide Souljas pic.twitter.com/Ns4MqNPaAO – 8:24 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch LeBron James show up to Drew League, drop 42 and 16 at age 37 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/16/wat… – 8:07 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

My dog Debo!!! @DeMar DeRozan ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/Gc4P34GmUn – 8:00 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

LeBron James finished with 42 points on 18-for-36 shooting and 16 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan had 30 points on 9-for-23 and 14 rebounds. Their team, MMV Cheaters, held on to win 104-102 over Black Pearl Elite. Kyrie Irving, who was expected to appear, looks unlikely to play today – 7:43 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

LeBron was hitting it from deep today pic.twitter.com/ydN2Jo0IPC – 7:42 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron showed off a few of these vintage fadeaways at @DrewLeague pic.twitter.com/AbkTA65qF8 – 7:42 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

LeBron has teamed up with Drew League legends DeMar DeRozan and Casper Ware for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/iIoyZYt6eO – 7:35 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

LeBron James shines with 42 points, 16 rebounds in first Drew League game since 2011

cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 7:30 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Laker fans swarmed LeBron James on his way out from Drew League pic.twitter.com/Zntrqk1GNc – 7:27 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Bron and DeMar combined for 72 points in the Drew League.

They won by 2. pic.twitter.com/aA5EcjI1Ab – 7:16 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Alvaro shot is no good and MMV Cheaters get to 6-0 by beating Black Pearl Elite 104-102.

LeBron James: 42 points, 16 rebounds

DeMar DeRozan: 30 points, 14 rebounds pic.twitter.com/QvSNwu2Z0d – 7:13 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

LeBron’s team wins 104-102 in the Drew League. pic.twitter.com/EC18LvUvNp – 7:11 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Lol LeBron woke up, cracked his knuckles, and went for 42 and 17 in the Drew.

Buddy, I gotta get to my rec league games an hour in advance to get warmed up so I can have a shot at scoring 20. – 7:10 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Bron, Floyd Mayweather and Tom Brady are the three athletes during my lifetime that EVERYONE watches. Got folks who say they’re the greatest and others hoping for their downfall. Either way, it’s going up every time they compete. 😂 – 7:07 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

LeBron in the Drew League:

42 PTS

16 REB

4 STL pic.twitter.com/mwB3ISyFlo – 7:06 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

Damn Bron & Ky hooped in the Drew today?! I’m jumping in a game soon.!!

@DrewLeague 🤫❄️ – 7:05 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Lol!! Bron would split the FTs. 😂 – 7:00 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

1 and 1 at the line for Bron with a 1 point lead and 4.5 left – 6:58 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Cheaters lead 103-97 with 1:22 left after Bron dunk from Deebo… timeout BPE @DrewLeague pic.twitter.com/PyUvF2Oi1N – 6:54 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

101-97 Cheaters lead after free throws from Bron and DeMar. 1:57 left – 6:51 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

LeBron James going to the line with score tied at 97, 2:16 left to play pic.twitter.com/DZGoWpZT5s – 6:50 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Lol!!! Bron asking for fouls in the Drew League. I mean even if you were fouled, ain’t nobody trying to hear that. 😂 – 6:47 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Bron is not pleased with the officiating… – 6:47 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Timeout with 6:46 left to play… Black Pearl Elite lead over MMV Cheaters cut to 94-91 after a Bron reverse lay. LBJ up to 35/12, DeMar with 28. No other Cheaters in double figures – 6:36 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

End of 3 @DrewLeague

Black Pearl Elite– 89

MMV Cheaters — 83

LeBron: 31/11

DeMar: 26/7

Dion Wright had a big 3rd quarter for BPE, has 20. Bodysnatcher with 17. Mikey Nwabuzor with 15. ⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️ – 6:30 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

As expected, LeBron covered the Adidas logo on his Drew League jersey.

This season, Adidas took over sponsorship of the iconic LA Pro-Am league, after a long run with Nike.

Dove into the @DrewLeague’s decision behind the branding switch on ESPN:

andscape.com/features/drew-… – 6:05 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Halftime @DrewLeague

Black Pearl Elite– 55

MMV Cheaters — 62

LeBron: 26/7

DeMar: 14 – 6:01 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

after a few stepback 3s and dunks, finally got LeBron acting confused about a drew league foul call. – 5:59 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Number 21 must be the ball don’t stop dude that said Bron hasn’t mastered any skills 😂 – 5:46 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

LeBron is here. Security has been trying to clear people off the court. It’s a wild scene. – 5:44 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Drew League crowd when LeBron touches the ball. pic.twitter.com/XZ2USoboE2 – 5:40 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Normalize LeBron showing up at The Drew League on a random July Saturday afternoon. – 5:27 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Nah man Bron really cookin 😂 – 5:23 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

these normal humans on an island guarding a radioactive LeBron pic.twitter.com/IqNi8GphaC – 5:20 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

You can watch LeBron and DeRozan live in the Drew League at https://t.co/XwTaC63s24 👀 pic.twitter.com/2rgSRvGIUm – 5:17 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

A liiiittle ironic how these jerseys that LeBron and DeRozan are wearing look like Nets jerseys, but I guess still no Kyrie Irving at Drew. – 5:17 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Starting for Cheaters @DrewLeague

DeMar DeRozan

LeBron James

Eugene Phelps

Boogie Ellis

Casper Ware – 5:04 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

LeBron playing in the Drew League? YESSS

nba.com/watch/event/00… – 5:02 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Bron and DeMar at the @DrewLeague looks WILD 😮 pic.twitter.com/nMa4W7w0Sf – 5:02 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Pregame Bron pic.twitter.com/YgX56roP1w – 4:59 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

GO TIME. LeBron in the building at Drew League. pic.twitter.com/Uytv49bhlS – 4:55 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James is here – 4:22 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

LeBron James is here – 4:15 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clipper Darrell here for a courtside seat at @DrewLeague in case he can boo LeBron James and Kyrie Irving today. Clipper Darrell: “The Lakers can get whoever they want. The Clippers are deep this year, man. Ya’ll better watch out, baby. We’re gonna whoop that a— this year.” – 3:13 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

LaVar Ball is in the building at the Drew League. Still no Kyrie Irving. LeBron James is expected to play at 145. – 3:02 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

The line outside King/Drew Magnet High School in hopes to see Kyrie Irving and LeBron James play some hoops today pic.twitter.com/obU9yNSPbT – 2:56 PM

Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13

Kyrie, LeBron expected to play in Drew League espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

@espn writes about this but not about a co owner of a Boston team calling another Boston teams racist… – 2:53 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: Kyrie and LeBron are reuniting in Los Angeles – at the Drew League es.pn/3aIqBQF – 1:35 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

LeBron’s mentality 😤 pic.twitter.com/JuqDbtdaY5 – 1:11 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Bron got @lindsniewski hitting me from PTO on a Saturday morning 🤣🤣🤣 – 1:10 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Kyrie Irving expected to play at Drew League today at 11. LeBron James expected to play at 1:45 today at Drew League – 1:01 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Kyrie Irving is expected to play in the Drew League in Los Angeles today at 11 a.m., Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley told ESPN. LeBron James is expected to play at 1:45, per Smiley. Yahoo earlier reported James’ plans to return to the Drew for the first time since 2011. – 12:43 PM

Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13

Terrible job this morning by @985TheSportsHub to totally ignore the @LeBron James comments. – 12:04 PM

Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13

Who will comment first on @LeBron James calling @Boston Celtics fans racist ? @John_W_Henry @BostonGlobe or @espn ? Or none of the above? – 11:39 AM

BasketNews: LeBron James electrifies crowd in the 1st Drew League appearance since 2011 👑 He finished the game with 42 points, 16 rebounds and 4 steals. 🎥 @DrewLeague pic.twitter.com/rPC4YQzDWa -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / July 17, 2022

NBA: LEBRON ALMOST RIPPED THE RIM DOWN ￼ -via Twitter / July 17, 2022

LeBron James: 😤😤😤😤👑 pic.twitter.com/KAhvfVyXD9 -via Twitter @KingJames / July 17, 2022