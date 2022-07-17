Deputies: Man charged with rape of Halifax County woman after breaking into home

Kenly, N.C. — Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson said he and all full-time officers resigned on Wednesday. Gibson said Kenly's Town Clerk, Sharon Evans, and Utility Clerk, Christy Thomas, also resigned. Gibson told WRAL News the town is currently short-staffed when it comes to police officers. He said the town normally has eight officers, but currently only have five.

KENLY, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO