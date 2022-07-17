ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK government demands games industry does more to fight loot boxes

By Will Nelson
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK government has warned the video game industry that it needs to crack down on how it treats loot boxes, or it’ll be met with legislation tightening up the issue. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has found a link between problem gambling and loot boxes in...

www.nme.com

NME

Ubisoft staff comment on “entitled gamers”

Ubisoft employees have addressed why developers avoid communicating with fans where possible, especially around the launch of a new title. Joe Hobbs, lead prop artist at Ubisoft Annecy, shared his thoughts via his Twitter page where he wrote that team members who are open online about their involvement with Ubisoft titles regularly receive abuse from “fans”, which has led to employees deciding to avoid associating with their achievements publicly.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ could be supported by over 200 new Rockstar jobs

Over 200 new jobs have been opened at Rockstar Games over the last month or so, leading to speculation that some or most of them could be for Grand Theft Auto 6 development. As of publication, 223 jobs are available on Hitmarker, with countries ranging from the UK, US, Japan and India (via PC Gamer). 11 locations are looking for a varying number of staff, and although none of the jobs indicate exactly what projects people will be working on, some may help us understand what the studio is up to.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

BFI Economic Review Of UK Independent Film Sector Finds “High Levels Of Fragility”; Recommends Fresh Tax Relief Measures

Click here to read the full article. The UK independent film sector is in a fight for its survival amid the streamer-fuelled production boom and a long-term decline in traditional revenues, according to a one-off economic review commissioned by the British Film Institute (BFI). The study, conducted by Alma Economics on behalf of the BFI, found “high levels of fragility” across the sector, from the production stage through to distribution and exhibition, and suggested its “viability is inhibited to the point of market failure”. “This review gives us important economic evidence and pinpoints measures as preliminary recommendations which can be unpacked and...
NFL
BBC

Funding warning over Welsh public sector pay rises

The Welsh government has said UK ministers are not providing the "full funding necessary for fair pay rises for public sector staff". An NHS pay review body has proposed that NHS staff get at least a 4.5% pay rise, with lowest earners getting up to 9.3%. Welsh ministers said they...
HEALTH
Nadine Dorries
NME

Brexit: Bookings of UK acts at European festivals have fallen by 45 per cent

The number of British acts appearing on the bill at European festivals has fallen by almost half post-Brexit, according to new research. Campaign group Best For Britain – which is “pushing for closer relationships with Europe and the world” – shared the figures today (July 21). They showed that the number of British artists scheduled to perform in Europe as part of this year’s festival season had decreased by 45 per cent when compared to 2017-2019 (pre-Brexit).
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Researchers: Chinese-Made GPS Tracker Highly Vulnerable

BOSTON (AP) — A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used by individuals, government agencies and companies in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to life and limb, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found. A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says...
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

NI Protocol: Latest bid to change legislation at Westminster fails

The SDLP and Alliance have failed in their latest bid to change Northern Ireland Protocol legislation at Westminster. The parties tabled a number of amendments to the bill but they were comfortably defeated by the government with the support of the DUP. A third reading of the bill will be...
POLITICS
NME

Netflix loses nearly one million subscribers in second quarter

Netflix has revealed it lost 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter of 2022, less than the company originally estimated. The streaming service announced its second-quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday (July 19), which spans the three-month period between April 1 and June 30. Earlier this year, following a surprise decline of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
#Game Companies#Gaming#Uk#Video Game Industry
NME

New music is falling in popularity in the US

New and current music is experiencing a fall in popularity in the US, according to a new report. Mid-year figures published by US market monitor Luminate revealed that on-demand track streams, downloads, plus all album sales on digital and physical formats over the past 18 months fell by 1.4 per cent in the first half of 2022 compared with the same period last year.
MUSIC
NME

‘GTA’ producer’s new studio hires 2K, Sony and NCSoft veterans

Build A Rocket Boy, the studio founded by former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies, has hired a number of high profile industry veterans. The new hires are former Codemasters and Sony Computer Entertainment Europe vice president Mick Hocking, former 2K VP of publishing Murray Pannell and former SVP of publishing at NCSoft Randall Price (via VGC).
BUSINESS
NME

‘League Of Legends’ is buffing the face of evil

The 12.14 PBE patch notes for League Of Legends have been shared online and it looks like Riot Games is buffing Teemo. Patch 12.14 is set to release on July 27 and we already know that it will focus on stability, while also introducing a new collection of Star Guardian skins for several characters such as Akali, Morgana, Quinn, Rell, Syndra, and Taliyah.
VIDEO GAMES
Nature.com

The emerging landscape of spatial profiling technologies

Improved scale, multiplexing and resolution are establishing spatial nucleic acid and protein profiling methods as a major pillar for cellular atlas building of complex samples, from tissues to full organisms. Emerging methods yield omics measurements at resolutions covering the nano- to microscale, enabling the charting of cellular heterogeneity, complex tissue architectures and dynamic changes during development and disease. We present an overview of the developing landscape of in situ spatial genome, transcriptome and proteome technologies, exemplify their impact on cell biology and translational research, and discuss current challenges for their community-wide adoption. Among many transformative applications, we envision that spatial methods will map entire organs and enable next-generation pathology.
SCIENCE
Xbox
Technology
Video Games
Country
U.K.
NME

‘FIFA 23’ will not include Russian teams to show “solidarity” with Ukraine

EA has announced that FIFA 23 will not feature Russia’s national team or any Russian clubs, due to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In a statement provided to Eurogamer, the FIFA 23 developer has shared that “In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports will not include the Russian national team or Russian clubs in FIFA 23.”
UEFA
Reuters

Microsoft launches 'sovereign' cloud for governments

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) on Tuesday launched a public cloud for government customers, offering greater control over their data, and has signed up Italian defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) and Belgian telecoms firm Proximus (PROX.BR) as partners.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Boomi And Nomura Research Institute (NRI) Partner To Support Business Digitalization Across Industries

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced a new partnership agreement with Nomura Research Institute (NRI), Ltd., a leading think-tank and systems integrator in Japan. Boomi and NRI have launched services for IT modernization and data integration use cases in all industries, based on a mutual understanding of the value of integration platform as a service (iPaaS) for business operations in today’s digital economy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005026/en/ Boomi and Nomura Research Institute Partner To Support Japan’s IT Modernization (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
NME

Fireboy DML: “In years to come, my name will definitely be a part of Afrobeats history”

It looks like Fireboy DML is finally having his moment. You may already be familiar with the Nigerian singer/songwriter for his 2021 hit ‘Peru’, the Afrobeats party track which has been subsequently re-released with features from Ed Sheeran, 21 Savage and Blxst, and has, at the time of writing, racked up over 150 million Spotify streams. Inspired by a trip he took around the US where he “experienced new people [and] new things, and simply had fun”, the 26-year-old’s biggest track to date may have started life as a carefree freestyle, but it’s provided the necessary platform to take Fireboy’s music to the world.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Talmudic sage offers a leg-up to the Tories

The Talmudic sage Hillel advised that it was possible to recite the whole Torah while standing on one leg (Letters, 17 July), ie “don’t do to others what is hateful to you … the rest is commentary”. It would be a good discipline for all politicians to adopt the same posture when explaining their policies. Given the incoherence of Tory leadership candidates, they might wish to try an easy start – the benefits of Brexit, say, or the achievements of the Conservative government – and work their way up.
WORLD
TechCrunch

Contentsquare closes a mammoth $600M round as customers clamor for digital analytics

The consequences of delayed or wasted projects often extend beyond cash — think delaying strategic goals. That’s one of the reasons Jonathan Cherki founded Contentsquare, a platform that allows businesses to track online customer behavior to inform digital strategies. “While studying at the ESSEC business school in France,...
BUSINESS

