UK government demands games industry does more to fight loot boxes

Over 200 new jobs have been opened at Rockstar Games over the last month or so, leading to speculation that some or most of them could be for Grand Theft Auto 6 development. As of publication, 223 jobs are available on Hitmarker, with countries ranging from the UK, US, Japan and India (via PC Gamer). 11 locations are looking for a varying number of staff, and although none of the jobs indicate exactly what projects people will be working on, some may help us understand what the studio is up to.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO