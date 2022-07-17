ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Johnson: The movie 'Rise' shows the power of faith, dedication and hard work

By Jessica A. Johnson
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ICEAu_0gibSOxG00

This is a column by Athens native, Jessica Johnson, a lecturer at The Ohio State University's Lima campus. She is a regular contributor to the Athens Banner-Herald.

"Rise," one of the best summer movies this year, did not get as much attention as some of the most anticipated films such as "Jurassic World Dominion," "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

"Rise" is a biopic based on the lives of NBA superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and his older brother, Thanasis, who both currently play for the Milwaukee Bucks. The film chronicles the financial hardship of Giannis and Thanasis' Nigerian parents, Charles and Veronika, after they left their firstborn son, Francis, in Lagos with relatives in 1990.

Charles and Veronika planned to emigrate to Greece for a better future and later send for Francis, but they barely eked out a living as street vendors, and their family grew with Giannis and Thanasis in addition to their younger brothers, Kostas and Alex.

More from Jessica Johnson:A better way to teach young kids about slavery in America's history

Charles and Veronika were constantly under the threat of deportation from Greece and were victims of a xenophobic system that blocked them from receiving legal work permits and citizenship. Basketball, which Giannis and Thanasis began playing as teens, opened the door for the family to get out of poverty.

"Rise" did not debut in theaters, but was released on Disney+ in June. Giannis is the executive producer, and the film received excellent reviews as critics raved over the acting of real-life brothers Uche and Ral Agada, who play Giannis and Thanasis, respectively.

What I enjoyed most about "Rise" is that it displayed the resilience of a family who clung to their faith in God, had a strong-minded work ethic and never lost hope for a prosperous life against formidable odds.

I know that this sounds somewhat cliche for a sports movie, but "Rise" doesn't make the misstep of pouring on thick, feel-good vibes. It doesn't have to because the story is enthralling enough on its own. One of the scenes that resonated the most with me was when Veronika explained why she chose Giannis' name.

"In Greek, it means John like the Apostle," Veronika said to Nigerian friends, and she chose his surname Ugo, meaning "a crown that God has given that nobody can take away." At that moment, she spoke a powerful purpose of destiny over her son.

With Giannis being one of the premier faces of the NBA, his family's story has inspired many people, not just enthusiastic basketball fans. I also think that Giannis' journey to playing professionally will shed more light on how difficult it is to make an NBA roster and encourage kids to prioritize getting an education, as Giannis' parents emphasized to him and his brothers.

According to a 2020 NCAA study, of the 540,769 male high school basketball players that year, only 18,816 continued playing in college. Of those 18,816 players, which included all college divisions, only 1.2% made it to the NBA.

Giannis had an even harder path due to being an undocumented immigrant playing on Greece's Filathlitikos senior team and when he declared for the 2013 NBA draft, he was in the shadow of college stars like Kentucky's Nerlens Noel and Michigan's Trey Burke. Getting selected as the 15th pick by Milwaukee was the miracle his parents had been praying for.

More from Jessica Johnson: What can we do about falling Church attendance?

As I learned more about Giannis' life from watching "Rise," one of his attributes that I admire most is his humility.

In this era that many older adults deride as the "me generation," humbleness exhibited by an elite athlete may seem rare, but Giannis will never forget the difficulty of his childhood.

In answering a question about his life during an interview as he and Thanasis were leading Milwaukee to the 2021 NBA championship, Giannis spoke about keeping his ego in check and not falling to the temptation of pride.

Although he was specifically referring to his performance in the Finals, I'm sure in the back of his mind he was also thinking about how he and Thanasis once had to share the same pair of Nike sneakers when they were playing in the Greek youth leagues and how he and his family were constantly on the brink of eviction from their cramped, one-bedroom apartment.

He referred to humility as a skill he strives to master. That's a compelling message for today's young athletes, and I'd add another quote from Giannis' mother Veronika in "Rise": "Give it your all and let God do His work."

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

7 Reasons to Drive to Madison, Georgia

Gas prices are finally starting to go down a bit, so now is the perfect time to go on a mini road trip. While we can’t stress just how much we love Atlanta, it doesn’t hurt to get out of the city and explore the rest of Georgia every once in a while, whether that means heading north for Blue Ridge or Helen or hitting 85 South to visit LaGrange. On the off-chance that you’ve already heeded our advice and hit all of those places, don’t worry because we’ve got another low-key destination ready for you: Madison, Georgia.
MADISON, GA
Atlas Obscura

Podcast: Lake Lanier

Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we learn about the legends and troubled history beneath Lake Lanier in Forsyth County, Georgia. Our podcast is an audio guide to the world’s wondrous, awe-inspiring, strange places. In...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Athens, GA
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Local
Georgia Basketball
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Athens, GA
Entertainment
City
Athens, GA
WGAU

Missing Atlanta man found in Athens

An Atlanta man is safe and sound after being missing for several days. Paul Dillard, 84, was reported missing by his wife on Thursday. He had last been seen at the couple’s Cascade Rd SW. home at 11:30 a.m. His wife told Channel 2 just before 12 p.m. on...
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Two arrested for human trafficking in Georgia

ATLANTA – Two men were arrested for the human trafficking of a Georgia teen victim by the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. Attorney General Chris Carr announced the arrest of Daniel Horne and Gregory Benoit for solicitation, statutory rape and aggravated child molestation involving a 15-year-old female victim. The arrests stem from an ongoing investigation by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Some mask requirements return for these Georgia counties

ATLANTA — The rules about masking are changing again in multiple Georgia counties, as COVID numbers continue to rise. Starting Monday, all Gwinnett County employees must wear masks inside county buildings and facilities. Those visiting a county building are encouraged to wear masks as well. Meanwhile, a judge is...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Trey Burke
Person
Nerlens Noel
gwinnettcitizen.com

Back to School 2022: Students return to school on Wednesday, August 3 with staggered start to in-person learning

All Gwinnett County Public Schools’ (GCPS) students will begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 3, with a staggered start for in-person learning. Kindergartners, 1st, 6th, and 9th graders, as well as students with special needs who are served in a small-group will start in-person learning on August 3. All other students will participate in digital learning at home. On August 4, in-person learning begins for all other grades.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Homeowner left with unfinished deck after giving contractor $16k

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) - After giving an unlicensed residential contractor more than $16,000 to build a new deck with a covered porch, a metro Atlanta homeowner has been left with a small pile of lumber, a messy demolition site, and four raised beams that are propped up and barely secured.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
Red and Black

Athens homelessness service providers adjust to heat

The heat in Athens this summer has been “no joke,” said Stacey Sexton, a local woman who is currently experiencing homelessness. Many people would agree with Sexton’s sentiment — the heat can make spending almost any amount of time outside feel unbearable. In Athens, the heat sometimes poses more danger than just discomfort. Spending time outside in high temperatures can cause heat stroke or heat exhaustion, which can be deadly.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Deportation#Nba#Faith#Poverty#The Athens Banner Herald#The Milwaukee Bucks#Nigerian
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Piedmont leases former Walmart for expansive medical offices

COVINGTON – Piedmont has leased 25,000 square feet of space in the Shoppes at Martin’s Crossing, about 1 mile from the Piedmont Newton Hospital campus, for medical offices. The shopping center will be renamed Eastside Crossing and is adjacent to the popular Eastside Trail. Renovations are slated for completion in early 2023.
COVINGTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Greece
WWPW Power 96.1

WATCH: Drunk Georgia Motorcyclist Flips On Top Of Car In Crazy Video

A 31-year-old Georgia man was operating a motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol when something very peculiar occurred. According to WSB-TV, the intoxicated man was riding around Duluth at high speeds when he crashed into a stopped car. When he hit the car, his body flipped up on top of it and stayed there for awhile before falling to the side.
DULUTH, GA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Lauren Scott dead after a solo-vehicle crash in McDonough (McDonough, GA)

22-year-old Lauren Scott dead after a solo-vehicle crash in McDonough (McDonough, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Lauren Scott, from Locust Grove, as the victim who was killed following a single-vehicle accident that also injured another person on July 9 in McDonough. The fatal car crash took place just after midnight on Ga. Highway 20 east of Elliott Road [...]
MCDONOUGH, GA
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy