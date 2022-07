Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - It looks like Congressman Brian Higgins is going to have a primary challenger this year.

Buffalo Businessman Eddie Egriu says that on Friday the courts ruled that his petitions were in good order, even though some signatures had been printed. He had 40 more signatures than needed.

This will be the first time since 2004 that Higgins has been primaried. The primary will be held on Aug. 23.