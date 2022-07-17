Where does college football realignment stand after USC and UCLA shocked the world?

In the aftermath of USC and UCLA bolting the Pac-12 for the Big Ten – an unexpected earthquake with shockwaves still being felt – it does not seem there will be a rush for one or two mega-conferences to swallow up what we’ve come to know as the Power Five.

That may happen eventually, but the current posture of the Big Ten and SEC seems to be more passive as both leagues crunch numbers and discuss with consultants whether there are any moves that might increase their revenue enough to make adding members worthwhile.

That will be a difficult bar to clear, at least in the short term, according to the 14 people USA TODAY Sports interviewed. They have insight into realignment in a variety of roles across various conferences, and these five key points are gleaned from those conversations.

1. Notre Dame holds the cards

Whenever there’s a shift in the fundamental structure of college sports, the idea that Notre Dame football will finally be forced to join a conference gains steam. Decade after decade, it turns out not to be true.

You can be sure the major realignment moves of the last 12 months, including Texas and Oklahoma accepting membership in the SEC, have sparked some serious internal discussions at Notre Dame about the best path forward. But Notre Dame has enough scheduling clout and financial strength to maintain the status quo. As long as Notre Dame has access to whatever version of the postseason comes after 2025, when the current College Football Playoff contract expires, it doesn’t have to make any drastic moves.

2. If Notre Dame stays independent, then what?

The reality is only a small number of programs would bring enough television value to either the SEC or Big Ten that it would make them worth adding at this point. Some of them (think North Carolina, potentially Virginia, Florida State, Clemson) are in the ACC.

That normally would make the ACC antsy, especially since league schools could soon be making less than half the television revenue of their Big Ten counterparts. However, the ACC also has a grant of media rights agreement in effect through 2036. The grant of rights is exactly what it says – ACC schools have given the conference their broadcast rights to sell collectively. Getting out of that agreement could be legally tricky and extremely expensive – potentially $500 million.

Is there an athletic department that would essentially be willing to operate as revenue neutral for perhaps five years or more until being made whole as a Big Ten or SEC member? It’s not inconceivable, but unless the ACC completely dissolves, it also seems unlikely. (A reminder that it’s probably in ESPN's best interests to keep the ACC going given its current contract is favorable to the network.)

3. The ACC will try to get creative

The ACC may look West as it tries to stave off poaching. Whether that means some type of strategic/broadcasting partnership with the suddenly weakened Pac-12 or full-on expansion remains unclear. But you can bet commissioner Jim Phillips is doing everything that he can in order to, not only settle his membership, but also get ESPN back to the table for some type of renegotiation.

4. The real intrigue is between Pac-12 and Big 12

Here’s the reality for the remaining Pac-12 schools abandoned by USC and UCLA: They just don’t have that much value to the Big Ten. That includes Oregon, despite the fact that it has built a legitimately important football program and is backed by Nike founder Phil Knight, who is shaking trees all over the country looking for a good spot for his beloved Ducks to land.

Perhaps commissioner George Kliavkoff can keep the remaining 10 schools together and add others. (San Diego State? Boise State? Colorado State?) But the reality is that USC and UCLA leaving crushed the league’s television value as it enters negotiations for its next contract, so long-term stability will be difficult to manufacture without some kind of drastic, outside-the-box move.

Reports last week that the Big 12 was in discussions to invite several Pac-12 schools were overblown, but it’s certainly something being studied by new commissioner Brett Yormark.

In fact, when Yormark was introduced at media day Wednesday, he said, “There is no doubt the Big 12 is open for business.”

So could the Big 12 think even bigger and absorb the entire Pac-12?

5. The future of the CFP is up in the air

If the CFP continues beyond 2025 – whether it’s four, eight or 12 teams – the SEC and Big Ten will be dictating the terms of engagement. Automatic bids for conference winners? Almost certainly off the table. Equal revenue shares? Ha.

And what happens if the Big Ten and SEC can't agree on how it should be structured? Realignment uncertainty and the consolidation of power in the two leagues have undoubtedly made playoff expansion conversations more fraught and unpredictable.