Town of Williamsburg celebrating milestone anniversary

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass (WWLP) – Celebrations continued Sunday morning in Williamsburg as the town marks its 250th anniversary.

There were events honoring this milestone all weekend long, including a fireworks display and a festival.

A parade kicked off at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Route 9 and South Main Street in Haydenville, where lots of people lined the street.

The parade featured firetruck, cop cars, local businesses displays and even a few people walking on stilts. As vibrant as Williamsburg is today, the town has been through hardships in the past.



Back in 1874, a reservoir burst and destroyed homes and businesses and also claimed the lives of 139 residents. Williamsburg resident Richard Lessard told 22news, “the town was all washed down into Northampton and it’s all been rebuilt and here we are.”

The town came together after that with the same sense of community that remains 250 years later. “I was born in Poland, actually and I moved to the U.S. when I was seven,” said Williamsburg resident Magda Pasiut. “It took me a long time to find a place of community and a place of belonging in the U.S. But moving here 13 years ago to this lovely small town that has just a fabulous sense of community and just really rich history…it’s been a fabulous experience.”

The town-wide event was open to Williamsburg residents and visitors alike, with the goal of bringing people together.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.