9 former Akron school board members urge support for Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack

By James Hardy, Ginger Baylor and the Rev. Curtis Walker
 4 days ago
Akron’s children are arguably our most precious, valuable resource. Their futures dictate our collective future. Their successes or struggles are determined in large part by the degree to which adults in the community choose to prioritize them and serve their needs. This is why many of us ran and served on the Akron Board of Education, and it is what motivates us to write this letter now.

When each of us were elected to the board, we were aware of all those that came before us and all who would come after us. We were temporary stewards of a social contract begun in 1847 to ensure that all children who reside in Akron received a high-quality public education. At times we disagreed over how to best live up to that promise, but we didn’t allow individual agendas to override what was best for Akron’s children. We recognized our governance role as board members and the management role the superintendent holds.

Altogether the undersigned have more than 60 combined years of service on the Akron school board. Among our ranks are four board presidents. We’ve collectively hired and evaluated three superintendents, and we bring our voices together in this letter to respectfully ask the current board of education to do better.

Individually we have tried to offer advice and support to current board leadership, but to no avail. Now comes news that Christine Fowler Mack — a nationally respected education leader selected by this board only one year ago — is publicly disrespected and undermined by the board leadership in ways we have never seen before in Akron or in Ohio.

Superintendent Fowler Mack took the helm of a district reeling from a global pandemic, labor issues and 23,000 students and their families desperately seeking normalcy. The superintendent comes with exactly the experience and credentials necessary to meet these immense challenges. Yet instead of supporting their choice to lead the district, this board’s leadership has sought to micromanage and undermine her at every turn. Which leaves us asking why. Why not give her the resources and room to do what she was hired to do? To the majority of board members who recognize Fowler Mack’s strong skills and potential, why not step up and provide the support she needs and deserves?

The Akron Public Schools is bigger than any one person. There is no place for personal ego, bullying or agenda. Our district achieved high praise over the past three decades because those serving in the interests of children understood that we improve only through partnership and mutual support and not by personal ambition. We implore the current board leadership to reassess its current way of engaging with both the district and the community. The children of this community deserve better.

Signed by James Hardy, Ginger Baylor, the Rev. Curtis Walker, Lisa Mansfield, Patrick Bravo, Amy Reeves Grom, Jason Haas, Tim Miller and Dave Lombardi.

John Handcock
4d ago

this school system is the same as all other large cities the REAL PROBLEM is parents. the parents are awful. these parents do not make sure kids are acting appropriately. it starts at home and these homes are awful. but everyone is afraid to call it like it is.. it's not teachers or principals or superintendents but parents who need to act right themselves.

Alison Yaeger-Harr
4d ago

Akron school's are horrible, the elementary schools are ok some of them but the High schools are the worst

