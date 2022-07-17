ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Riggs: Perry eighth-grader Lincoln Rohr joins Aaron Ries in 16U Freestyle quarters

By Brad Bournival, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

What’s in a name?

Quite literally everything if you’re a wrestler.

Names of the past that have been mainstays in the sport can be a big shadow to follow, but when your grandfather is a living legend in Stark County sometimes it’s hard to see the sun.

It’s was no sweat for Lincoln Rohr on Saturday, however, as the eighth grader out of Edison Middle School reached the quarterfinals at the 16U Freestyle National Championships.

Fab FIVE: Five Greater Akron/Canton national champions reflect on importance of wrestling in Fargo

A 94-pounder, Rohr joins Brecksville's Rylan Seachrist (100) and Wadsworth’s Aaron Ries (285) in the quarterfinals, which take place Sunday.

Lincoln Rohr comes with pedigree as his grandfather is also the godfather of Perry wrestling, Dave Riggs.

“We have a really good relationship,” Rohr said. “It’s kind of like the relationship I have with my brother. We don’t talk about pressure. It’s always the same goal and that’s to give glory to God.

“It’s nice to have him. He knows a lot. We talk every day pretty much. We always talk about wrestling.”

That should come as no surprise.

Riggs had a 35-year career as a coach and mentored the Panthers for 29 years .

In that time, he coached 30 state champions, 38 state finalists, 106 state placers and 175 state qualifiers.

Perry won a state championship in 2014, finished second nine times and was state dual runner-up seven times.

If that’s not enough his Uncle Ryan Riggs was a double national All-American, three-time state qualifier, two-time Ironman All-American and Beast of the East finalist.

Oh, he’s also the head coach for Mount Union’s wrestling team.

No sweat for Grandpa Dave

With a family tree like that, it could take a lot for Grandpa Dave to not put pressure on himself when it comes to pushing his grandsons, but the 66-year-old doesn’t feel the heat at all.

Instead, he enjoys watching his daughter Angela’s sons compete.

Mason, who just missed reaching Day 2 at Fargo, was a junior high state champion. Lincoln was runner-up.

“I don’t think it’s difficult for me,” Riggs said. “They’re hard workers so it makes it easy. Being a little older, I don’t have all the pressure I had on me before. It’s easier to coach the kids. I feel like I can still do a good job.”

Riggs was on hand in the FargoDome and went through the motions of his grandchildren as they competed in the 1,452-man bracket across 27 mats.

“It’s a lot of fun when you see anyone, and even family, go further,” Riggs said. “That’s what you want as a coach. The wins may not always be there, but that’s what you want to see. It’s the best effort out of the student-athlete. That’s what I love the most.”

Rohr opened his tournament run with a come-from-behind 14-8 win over Caden Correll of Illinois.

That drew U15 national runner-up Henry Aslikyan of California in the round of 16.

Aslikyan didn’t stand a chance in a 14-4 technical fall loss to Rohr, who knocked his opponent from the brackets in 2:46.

Rohr will have to have a short memory, however, as returning All-American Nathan Rioux of Indiana is up next in the round of eight.

Rioux finished seventh at Fargo last season at the same weight class.

“It’s a passion for me,” Rohr said. “I want to keep this going as long as I can. It’s great to be in the quarterfinals at Fargo. This means a lot. I know I’ve had a lot of tough matches. I’m happy.”

Ries pieces great showing together

Ries, a junior, has long been known on the state level, but this summer he has launched himself into the national scene.

It happened last month at the 16U National Duals when he erased an eight-point deficit and beat Wisconsin’s Evan Gratz.

The win not only gave him a win on criteria, it clinched the national crown for Team Ohio.

Fast forward a month and Ries found himself facing a familiar foe in his round of 16 match.

Once again Gratz was his opponent.

Once again Ries found a way to win, this time in a 3-1 win that didn’t seem as close as the score.

“I knew we had a tough battle earlier in the year,” Ries said. “I knew it wasn’t going to be a lot like that again. He really didn’t try a whole lot the first time and didn’t do a lot this time.

“I knew if I controlled the ties and didn’t get thrown – because he’s thrown at everyone here and Cadet Duals – that I’d be golden. You have to stay hungry. Fargo and Cadet Duals are two different things. You see it all the time in sports. Guys win the first time, but they don’t win when it matters.”

Up next, is a quarterfinal with Missouri’s Sampson Stillwell.

Like Ries, Stillwell went undefeated at the National Duals and comes in as a two-time All-American after placing at the U15 Nationals last year and U17 nationals this year.

“I’m going to go back to the dorms take a shower and eat,” Ries said. “I know I have a tough one.”

Contact Brad Bournival at bbournival@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @bbournival.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Big Riggs: Perry eighth-grader Lincoln Rohr joins Aaron Ries in 16U Freestyle quarters

Education
