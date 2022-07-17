ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Reelect Tina Certain to the Alachua County School Board

The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago
The Alachua County School Board has been dysfunctional for far too long.

The consequences can be seen in the school district cycling through eight different superintendents over the past 10 years, putting off a districtwide rezoning that would balance enrollment between schools and failing to make progress in closing the largest racial achievement gap in the state.

Voters have an opportunity to end the dysfunction by electing a new board majority in the August election. Four of the board’s five seats are up for a vote, with candidates who have expressed support for finally addressing these and other longstanding problems among those running for the seats.

Incumbent Tina Certain is running for a second term. Certain had formed a short-lived majority with board members Leanetta McNealy and Diyonne McGraw that prioritized fixing these problems, before McGraw lost her seat because she was living just outside the district she was elected to represent.

Certain has used her experience as a Certified Management Accountant to act as a financial watchdog during her time on the board. She tried to stop other board members from approving a nearly $4 million purchase in 2020 of 37 acres in the Jonesville area for a new school, a deal that is now the subject of a law enforcement investigation.

Her oversight role is needed for the board to restore public confidence in its spending of voter-approved money, as well as ensure millions in federal COVID-19 relief funds are used most effectively. We encourage voters to support Certain’s reelection bid as she faces Daniel Fisher, an Air Force veteran who is now a teacher in the area, in the race for the board’s District 1 seat.

Fisher proposes some interesting ideas, such as expanding pre-K programs to all elementary schools in order to help close the achievement gap. But Certain has demonstrated a longtime commitment to closing that gap, starting before she was elected through groups such as Gainesville For All and continuing as a board member.

Opinion columns from the District 1 candidates:

She proposes improvements to the district's Beyond the Bell tutoring program to ensure it serves students who need it most. She has advocated for research-driven programs such as the phonics-based instruction of the University of Florida Literacy Institute (UFLI), which is now provided for grades K-2 in every district elementary school.

Her work helping develop such partnerships is needed to make real progress in closing the achievement gap, which has only been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Certain showed her dedication during the darkest days of the pandemic to the district using science-based measures to protect the health of students, teachers and staff, even as the state made that job more difficult.

She supports a districtwide rezoning that would use limited resources more wisely by better balancing enrollment between under-capacity eastside schools and over-capacity westside schools. She pushed to close Terwilliger Elementary and move its students to a newly constructed school until that rezoning happens, recognizing that the district lacked the money to operate both schools.

The long-delayed rezoning effort was started but then halted again under former superintendent Carlee Simon, who was later removed from the position and replaced by Interim Superintendent Shane Andrew. Certain opposes doing another search for a superintendent right after a new board is elected, saying that the district needs stability and Andrew is well-positioned to guide the rezoning effort due to his institutional knowledge as a longtime local educator.

Certain’s reelection to the board would also provide stability, as at least two new members will be elected to the other seats on the ballot. We expect that she will be a leader on a new board majority, finally making progress on longstanding problems that past members neglected. For these and other reasons, we encourage Alachua County voters to support her in the upcoming election.

— This editorial was written by Nathan Crabbe based on interviews of the candidates and represents the opinion of The Sun’s editorial board. Opinion columns written by the candidates in this race and others running in the upcoming election can be found online at bit.ly/august22electioncolumns.

The Gainesville Sun

