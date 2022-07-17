ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Medical Debt Will Now Disappear From Your Credit Report Once It's Paid Off

By Natasha Gabrielle
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQ3Hl_0gibPNBA00

Image source: Getty Images

Until recently, medical debt, even debt that has been paid off, could remain on a consumer's credit report for years. But due to recent changes made by all three credit bureaus , medical debt will disappear from your credit report once it's been paid in full. This is welcome news for U.S. consumers who want to improve their credit.

Due to the high cost of healthcare, many Americans struggle to pay expensive medical bills. For some, this results in their outstanding medical debt being sent to collections. Once medical debt goes to collections, it can appear on a credit report and can serve as a negative mark.

Until recently, medical collection debt could remain on your credit report even after you paid off the debt. But that will no longer be the case. Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion are changing how medical debt is reported on U.S. credit reports, and the changes are positive.

Effective July 1, 2022, all medical collection debt paid in full will no longer be included on U.S. consumer credit reports. But that's not the only positive change.

Previously, medical collection debt could appear on credit reports after six months. That timeframe has now been extended from six months to one year, giving consumers more time to address their debt before it hits their credit reports.

These changes will help consumers who have struggled with medical debt issues, and it could help some people improve their credit scores .

Expect additional changes in 2023

Consumers can expect additional changes to how medical collection debt is reported in the future. In the first half of 2023, all medical collection debt with an initial reported balance of less than $500 will be removed from credit reports.

How many consumers will benefit? These changes will result in nearly 70% of medical collection debt disappearing from consumer credit reports.

Don't ignore your credit report

When was the last time you reviewed your credit report? If you want to be in control of your finances, it's a good idea to take a look at it.

You should regularly review your credit report to find potential errors and to see what accounts are open and how much debt you have. You can use the information on your credit report to make more informed choices regarding your money to improve your credit.

If you've previously had medical collection debt on your report and have paid it off, you can check to ensure that it's no longer listed on your credit report.

Are you wondering how to check your credit report? It's easy to do. Through the end of 2022, you can get free weekly credit reports at AnnualCreditReport.com. Usually, consumers are entitled to a free copy of their credit report every 12 months from each credit reporting company, but they've been available weekly since early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out our personal finance resources for additional tips and news related to essential money matters.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday.From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.The second payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.People may be entitled to receive the £650 in two lump sums if they receive certain support, such as Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.Those eligible...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Credit Bureaus#Consumer Credit#Credit Reporting#Credit Score#Americans#Equifax#Experian#Transunion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
CNET

Social Security Payment Schedule: Here's When You'll Get Your Money in July

July Social Security payments will start arriving this week for many, and if you're waiting on your first check, you're probably wondering when it'll arrive. Not all recipients of Social Security receive their money on the same day -- there are actually several days throughout each month that payments are disbursed. We'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Essence

Student Loan Debt Is Being Erased For Those Who Went To For-Profit Colleges

The US Department of Education announced it's forgiving nearly $6 Billion worth of loan following a class action lawsuit against the government. A landmark lawsuit win is alleviating the crushing weight of student debt for a group of borrowers. Bloomberg recently reported that the US Department of Education agreed to...
COLLEGES
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

A former employee at a major student-loan company says workers 'literally cannot help' some borrowers when they're in trouble: 'The idea of actually paying off a loan is virtually impossible'

A laid-off employee of student-loan company Nelnet described the process for helping borrowers. She said in her experience resources are limited, and employees "literally cannot help" many struggling borrowers. Borrowers have previously reported frustrating experiences getting help from their servicers.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
203K+
Followers
99K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy