ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Boost Your Passive Income Stream This Summer

By Daniel Foelber, Scott Levine, and Lee Samaha
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

During periods of heightened stock market volatility, it can be hard to stop thinking about your portfolio. One tried-and-true method of taking the pressure off your investments this summer is finding quality businesses that use the strength of their earnings growth to support dividend raises year after year.

Dividend Aristocrats are an elite tier of S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) , Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) , and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stand out as three great buys now. Here's why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RemUj_0gibPKWz00

Image source: Getty Images.

A Dividend Aristocrat with plenty of long-term growth potential

Lee Samaha (Emerson Electric) : Rightly or wrongly, some companies get labeled in specific ways. In the case of Emerson Electric, it's sometimes "that industrial company whose prospects are tied to the energy markets." In a sense, that's understandable; after all, Emerson's automation solutions (products, services, and software) for heavy industries process automation (the processing of raw materials) have significant exposure to energy spending. That said, only around 11% of the company's overall sales go to the upstream oil and gas market, and CEO Lal Karsanbhai is looking to sell its "commoditized upstream oil and gas businesses."

It's an interesting approach because it makes Emerson a near-term beneficiary of relatively higher oil prices. But, at the same time, if Karsanbhai successfully divests Emerson's upstream oil and gas businesses, the company will be without the long-term risk of exposure to an industry facing a significant threat from the growth of renewables.

Furthermore, Emerson also sells into a host of other heavy industries (chemicals, power, refining, etc.) and has significant climate technologies (products and services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning company customers) and tools and home products businesses .

There's a lot to like about Emerson, and it's more than just oil and gas.

Caterpillar continues to emerge from downturns as a stronger company

Daniel Foelber (Caterpillar): Caterpillar stock went from one of the best performers in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a market-performing stock after falling over 15% in one month. Part of the sell-off was likely due to a couple of analyst downgrades. However, the bigger story is that a prolonged recession could lead to less demand for the industries that Caterpillar serves -- namely construction, energy, rail and marine transportation, agriculture, and mining. Caterpillar's customers may be less inclined to buy or finance new equipment if the economy isn't growing quickly. This relationship was displayed in Caterpillar's Q1 results when the company reported strong revenue growth but weak margins due to inflation and rising input costs .

However, Caterpillar continues to prove that its business is far more efficient than in years past . For example, Caterpillar generated record net income in 2021 despite earning revenue far below its record year. That record net income paired with a lower stock price is the main reason why Caterpillar stock has just a 14.6 price-to-earnings ratio.

If the economy is in for a recession, then Caterpillar's results will likely falter, and its valuation won't look as cheap. However, the investment thesis for owning Caterpillar over the long term isn't centered around timing the market cycle. Rather, it's all about investing in a business that is well positioned to endure downturns, capitalize on uptrends, and pay a growing dividend in the process. With a dividend yield of 2.8%, Caterpillar stock is worth a look down nearly 30% from its high.

Fuel your fire for passive income with this oil supermajor

Scott Levine (ExxonMobil ): Whether it's the fear of refueling your gas-guzzling Family Truckster before the next road trip or simply the thought of gassing up for your daily commute, high energy prices have drivers cringing every time they see their fuel gauges falling. Investors, however, have an opportunity to mitigate some of that pain at the pump this summer by picking up shares of one of the most alluring oil dividend stocks , ExxonMobil, which currently offers a forward dividend yield of 4.1%.

Consistent with the rise in energy prices, shares of ExxonMobil have risen 41% since the start of 2022, while the price of West Texas Intermediate -- the U.S. oil benchmark -- has risen about 35%. Despite the rise in ExxonMobil's stock price, shares are still attractively valued, trading at 14.3 times earnings. For context, ExxonMobil's five-year average P/E is 21.2 and the S&P 500's earnings multiple is 19.7.

People may be most familiar with the company's downstream business -- which includes ExxonMobil's fueling stations -- but it's the company's upstream business that has recently warranted attention. Working to optimize its portfolio by shedding high-cost assets, ExxonMobil recently closed on the $750 million sale of Barnett Shale assets. The transaction is part of the company's larger initiative, announced in January, to streamline its businesses. According to ExxonMobil, the restructuring will result in the company saving $6 billion by 2023 compared to 2019.

While high energy prices are presently benefiting the company's finances, income investors should place greater emphasis on ExxonMobil's long-standing commitment to rewarding shareholders. The company has logged 39 years of consecutive dividend raises -- a period during which it has increased its distribution at an average annual rate of 6%.

10 stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Emerson Electric wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Daniel Foelber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Dividend Aristocrat#Oil Company#Exxonmobil#Emerson Electric#Caterpillar Lrb#Exxonmobil Lrb
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022

The largest department store chain in the world is for sale, and engaged in exclusive talks with a potential buyer. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, Retail-Insight-Network.com, ModernRetail.com, and FootwearNews.com.
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 65% and 92% to Buy Right Now

Snowflake is a beaten-down software stock that's worth building a long-term position in. StoneCo's valuation has been crushed amid economic challenges in Brazil, but it's got big comeback potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
203K+
Followers
99K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy