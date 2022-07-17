Is Microsoft Poised To Thrive in a Remote Work Future?

In this video clip from "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live , recorded on July 1 , Fool.com contributor Toby Bordelon discusses how Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) seems well positioned to handle its labor force working remotely if that becomes the norm going forward.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Microsoft wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Toby Bordelon: I think it's a great company. I think it's one of those companies that you can give a couple who I think are poised to do well regardless of how work evolves. Like you say, whether you're working in the office, whether you are working at your home, odds are you're engaged in a Microsoft product in some way or a Microsoft service in some way. That's another way you can play this trend of this theme. Look, you can say to yourself, I don't know how that's going to play out. What are the companies that are going to do well regardless, that have their hands in a bunch of different services and tools that are going to be used no matter where people are working from?

Toby Bordelon has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .