Charlotte Latvala: Plants never argue or refuse to listen

I’m starting to see the appeal of gardening.

Mind you, I’m not actually gardening yet.

Unless by “gardening” you mean hanging a basket of petunias from Costco on the deck.

So, no, I’m not actually gardening yet. But I’m thinking about it. I’m leaning ever so slightly toward it.

In my mind, I’ve always thought “someday” about gardening. Someday I’ll be the sort of older woman who putters in the backyard. Who leaves a pair of muddy clogs on a little wooden platform in the mudroom. Who actually has a mudroom.

Gardening Me wears a raincoat and carries a red watering can. She chats to the roses and petunias. She plucks and prunes effortlessly, knowing exactly what the little darlings need to make them flourish.

And yes, my version of gardening is straight out of Beatrix Potter, and also involves drizzly English weather and a plate of fresh scones and probably a talking toad or two.

Well. Right now I have a dozen plants sitting at the end of my driveway, given to me by a friend who is a real gardener. Who has a gift, not only for coaxing green things to life, but knowing how to arrange them in a pleasing way. Every year, she thins her perennials and offers me some.

This year, I took everything. Daisies, sundrops, hostas. Some sort of ornamental grass. Several other plants whose names and sun preferences I can’t remember.

I’m going to plant them, I swear. I will plant them. I must plant them.

Here’s why.

Our family has had a rough summer. We’ve suffered a death in the extended family, an upsetting injury closer to home, and a host of ruined plans. Not to mention a broken washing machine spewing water all over our basement.

It’s been a difficult summer in a larger sense. The world is an angry place. People are opinionated and self-righteous and generally unwilling to see that there are multiple sides to every difficult issue.

So, I’ve been weeding. Because you can see immediate progress when you get rid of weeds. You can feel the other plants breathe a little sigh of relief to have some space. You inhale the fresh air and feel the dirt under your fingers and think maybe the world isn’t such a horrible place.

And you know what I’ve found? Weeding — a chore I’ve previously hated — isn’t so bad.

Plants are quiet.

Plants don’t shout at you if you disagree with them. They don’t leave abrupt messages on your social media pages. They don’t cut you off if you suggest that In any debate, no matter how impassioned both sides are, there is room for nuance and understanding and maybe even a little grace.

Things aren’t right in this world. They have never been right in this world, and probably never will be. So if there’s a little goodness in puttering in a garden, I’m all in.

A talking toad would be a bonus.

