Adademon, the first of its kind play-to-earn immersive MetaVerse-based ecosystem built on the Cardano blockchain, has announced its private seed sale for early investors. The ecosystem themed on the Greek Underworld has paved a new path in the blockchain industry as players can start as estranged spirits to battle monsters within the fields in the search for a route to escape the underworld.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 HOURS AGO